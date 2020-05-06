No Sonoma County Fair in 2020
The cancellation of the Sonoma County Fair was announced at the Sonoma County Fair Board of Directors meeting on April 28, which was held virtually.
“Making the decision to cancel this year’s fair was not taken lightly,” said Board President Max Mickelsen. The fair is truly a labor of love that our board of directors, staff, vendors, sponsors, exhibitors, community members and volunteers pour many months of planning into. However, the decision to cancel the Sonoma County Fair was made today following the determination from the County Health Officer that there cannot be any mass gatherings through the end of the summer.”
“We are deeply saddened about the need to cancel the 2020 Sonoma County Fair, however the health and safety of our community takes precedence during this unprecedented time of crisis,” said Becky Bartling, CEO of the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. “The Sonoma County Fair is a beloved family tradition for our community, as well as a source of livelihood for many individuals and businesses. Our hearts go out to all our partners in the fair, the exhibitors and especially the youth that will miss the fair experience this year.”
For many junior livestock exhibitors, the fair represents a culmination of many months to years of work. Through livestock projects youth members not only gain animal science knowledge, but valuable skills such as responsibility, time management and problem solving that last a lifetime. The fair recognizes these young people’s hard work and is committed to assisting with a process for youth market livestock exhibitors to complete their projects. Please watch for more updates in the weeks ahead as to how our community can help support young people with market livestock projects.
SRJC continues distance learning through end of the year
Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) is extending remote instruction and student services through the end of the fall 2020 semester in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Sonoma County. The college is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as information becomes available. More information is available at www.santarosa.edu.
Socially distanced parade for teacher appreciation
On Friday, May 8, starting at 1:30 p.m., the Brooks Elementary School will have a parade for teachers in honor of teacher appreciation week. Students are encouraged to make signs and drive by the school on Natalie Drive where the teachers will be sitting outside the front office. The parade for the third grade starts at 1:30 p.m., fourth grade at 2 p.m. and fifth grade at 2:30 p.m.
