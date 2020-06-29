COVID-19 and budgeting will dominate the discussions at the June 30 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees.
The final version of the budget will be up for vote (at least until the 45-day revise occurs) along with a variety of topics that are part of this year’s complicated budget process, including account reports and transfers and finalizing elimination and reduction of positions.
Reopening plans for the fall will be shared, and as part of the conversation, class size limits as related to transfers will be decided upon, and operations reports for all campuses during the COVID shut down will be approved.
There will be an update on the current construction projects in the district, and there will be discussion of a new migrant counselor position for the district. There will also be text book adoptions for science classes at Windsor High School, Windsor Middle School and Cali Calmecac Language Academy.
The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public.
