Holiday spirit shines on as virtual events replace live ones, but the tree grove is going forward
Like most things in this pandemic year, holiday festivities around the Town Green will look quite different, but the virus hasn’t quite brought out the Grinch in the town of Windsor. While the typical large gathering for the tree lighting will be a no-go, People4Parks and the town have worked hard to come up with plenty of memorable experiences for the holiday season.
The annual Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, a holiday event located on the Windsor Town Green, highlights 200 lighted, individually decorated holiday trees lining the walkways of the Green. Students, families, groups and local businesses showcase their talents in design and decorating with their themed trees, which draw thousands of visitors to Old Downtown Windsor for the holidays.
This is the 12th year of the celebration, but the sixth year it’s being put on by, and used as a fundraiser for, People4Parks. This grassroots nonprofit helps raise money for parks projects the Town of Windsor can’t afford itself and also helps with funds for other community projects, like Hometown Heroes. Their first project was the fundraising and construction of the new play structure on the Town Green.
The first event starts now with The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove LIVE!, which runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 2. This event will be collecting video submissions from locals to help commemorate the season.
“Whether you want to share the story behind your tree, read a children’s holiday story, give a musical performance, share your gratitude for the firefighters and first responders this year, show us how to make the perfect Christmas tamale and beyond, we envision an uplifting display of our community at the end of this year,” said the video solicitation.
Videos and other ideas can be submitted here.
Decorating of the trees in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. Tree decorating times start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 and go through the end of day on Dec. 2. All trees must be decorated by noon on Dec. 3rd.
While the final details for how the town will be replacing the normal tree lighting and holiday celebration event, plans are in the works for a virtual tree lighting. Final details, when available, can be found at https://www.townofwindsor.com/347/Holiday-Celebration.
The Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove will be open for in-person visits from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, and People4Parks has some suggestions how to enjoy your visit.
“Begin your journey at the (northeastern) corner of the Town Green (near the library) through over 200 trees decorated by local classrooms, service groups, families, and businesses. View the spectacular lighting displays throughout the park. Listen to streaming holiday music, shop and dine at local businesses around the Green,” said a statement. “Throughout the month, we will be releasing videos with tours of the trees, holiday-themed story times, musical performances, community messages of gratitude and thanks giving, craft workshops and more.”
For more information, to volunteer or become a sponsor, or sign up for a tree, go to https://people4parkswindsor.org/charlie-brown-christmas-tree-grove/.
