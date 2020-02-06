Baked goods and crafts—On Saturday, Feb. 1, the rescheduled Homemade Craft Fair & Bake Sale brought out the crowds as people shopped for everything from dog pajamas to jewelry to brownies described as “life changing.” Proceeds from the annual event support the Aquatic Scholarship Fund, which gives financial assistance to seniors in order to use the therapeutic pool at the Windsor senior center. In years past, the event has taken place in early November, but was rescheduled due to the Kincade Fire. However, the turnout was so spectacular, both in terms of vendors and buyers, that Erin Stroud is the Recreation Program Supervisor for the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, is considering a permanent date change.
Photos Heather Bailey
