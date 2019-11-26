Santa stroll — The fifth annual Windsor Santa-Con will take place Dec. 7 from 3 to 10 p.m. The “Santa Crawl for a Cause” is a “pub crawl” event that will kick-off at KC’s American Grill on the patio, and will then make its way through participating locations such as Mutt Lynch Winery, Corks and Taps, Lupe’s Diner, the Publican and more. Those wanting to be a part of it should dress as St. Nick himself or any other beloved holiday character. In the past the focus of the event has been homeless awareness, but it will be supporting a new cause this year, and participants must bring unwrapped toys, gift cards or checks to donate. Organizers will distribute those items to local nonprofits that help kids and families in need, as well as victims of the recent Kincade Fire.
Photo courtesy of the SantaCon Windsor Facebook Page.
