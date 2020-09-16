Windsor Día de los Muertos is offering safe, socially-distanced fun events throughout October. Scheduled events include a display of altars on the Town Green throughout the month of October, a free sugar skull crafting kit giveaway, a Día de los Muertos Lowrider Car Show at the farmers market and a youth portrait competition and art show.
“The event is near and dear to my heart,” said Angelica Nunez-Lopez, planning committee chair. “I believe culture and tradition is important, as well as creating a sense of some normalcy for our community, going on with life during COVID.
“Moving forward in a respectful, responsible manner was important,” she continued. “The committee felt that we could still celebrate in a different capacity this year. We hope to engage all segments of the community in various virtual events and activities thru the month.”
Some of the changes to the event are due to COVID restriction, however, some were planned before the pandemic, according to Nunez-Lopez.
“A monthlong celebration is really getting back to the cultural celebrations which is a monthlong celebration in Mexico,” she said. “(This will include) altars on the Green the entire month of October, decorations and marigolds on the Green all month long, engaging various segments of the community by adding art on display at businesses on the Town Green, Día de los Muertos themed art panels to be revealed from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1 at local businesses in collaboration with the Windsor Chamber’s ‘Around the World in 20 Blocks.’”
However, the pandemic has created to additional changes in order to maintain safety and social-distancing guidelines.
“Instead of the annual sugar skull event where the children decorate in community and watch Disney's Coco; where over 300 families attended last year, this year we will have a pick-up event where families pre-register and pick up at staggered times to avoid gatherings. Children will then take their sugar skulls home and decorate,” Nunez-Lopez said.
In addition, there will be a virtual finale event where contest winners are revealed, there will be limitations and staggered times for in-person pick-ups, socially-distant planned events such as altars where families can view in their own pods, and the car show will limit the number of spectators.
The event schedule for the month is as follows:
Altars on the Green, Oct. 3-Nov. 1. Families and local groups will create and decorate “ofrendas,” altars with photos and items beloved by Los Muertos – family and friends now among the dead. Decorating begins Friday, Nov. 2. The altars will be set up under the pergola across from the Windsor Library, and alongside the fountain facing McClelland Street. Viewing is free.
Free Children’s Sugar Skull Craft Kit Pickup, Saturday afternoon Oct. 3, at the Huerta Gymnasium. One free kit per child, please. RSVP for the event, and you will be given a time to come into Huerta Gymnasium and pick up your kit. Kit includes sugar skull, sequins and icing for decorating. Only 300 kits are available; first come-first served on the RSVP list. RSVP at www.windsormuertos.com/fiesta-2020.
Windsor Día de los Muertos Lowrider Car Show, Sunday Oct. 11, Windsor Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of local classic car clubs will be there showing off their finest autos. Cars will be parked in the parking area in front of the library. Día de los Muertos Volunteers will be stationed at either end of the display to monitor crowd size near the cars. We ask your patience if you need to wait a few minutes to enter the exhibit area so that we may keep the viewers socially distanced.
Youth Memory Portrait Show, Saturday Oct. 17, Windsor Town Green Businesses. Come see the entries and winners of the annual Windsor El Día de los Muertos Memory Portrait competition. The competition is for Windsor students in 5th through 12th grade. Student artists create a drawing, painting, collage, mixed-media piece, or original photo in the Día de los Muertos style depicting a pet, hero, friend or family member now among Los Muertos, the dead. Portraits will be on display Oct. 17-Nov. 1 in the windows of Windsor Town Green merchants.
To see event details, RSVP, or join the Windsor Día de los Muertos emailing list for future events, visit www.windsormuertos.com/fiesta-2020.
To contact the Windsor Día de los Muertos committee about sponsoring an event or suggesting a future event, email windsormuertos@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.