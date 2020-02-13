However, new cohort of homeless students raises concerns
At the Feb. 4 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, Director of Education Services Lisa Saxon presented the latest findings on the California school Data Dashboard, a tool which is meant to allow schools and the public to see the status and progress of their local schools.
The rubric used to create the dashboard is based on both status (current scores) and change (whether those scores have improved, remained stagnant or fallen over time). The findings are expressed as a dashboard gauge with different colors on a continuum from red to orange to yellow to green to blue, with red being the worst and blue the best.
The scores are calculated as “distance from met” against a national standard. However, the performance of subgroups, such as English Language Learners, Students with Disabilities and Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Students, is also calculated into the scores. For the first time, Windsor has a new subgroup to be evaluated, Homeless Students. A district must have at least 11 students for it to be considered a subgroup.
WUSD showed improvement in four areas, moving from orange to yellow in chronic absenteeism (defined as a student who has missed 10% or more of school days for which they have been enrolled) and orange to green in graduation rate, and red to green in college and career readiness. There was no color change for suspension rates (orange) and English Language Arts (yellow).
In English Language Arts, the overall scores increased 5.1 points and all the subgroups maintained their status, however, they are still 17.4 points below the standard of met (the state is 3 points below).
In math, scores improved by 9.9 points (compared to California’s 2.9), however they are still 50.5 points below “met,” compared to California’s 33.5 point deficit.
This improvement was a cause for significant celebration.
“We’re so happy to see this increase in math. It’s been an area of focus for a while and this year we can see we are starting to get traction,” Saxon said.
“Please congratulate the teachers — it’s great news,” said trustee George Valenzuela.
College and career readiness saw a significant positive leap, but much of it was due to solving a housekeeping issue with score reporting and categorizing. The college and career readiness is measured with SBAC scores, AP tests, A to G requirements, seal of biliteracy, college credit courses, international baccalaureate and military programs (the last two are not offered at WUSD).
“This is an indicator that last year when it hit the dashboard we went, ‘it’s in red, what happened?’ What we learned is that there were some course number changes. What we had in Aeries (the district’s student information software) was feeding to CALPADS (California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System), but not with the updated course numbers, so it showed we didn’t have any of those courses,” Saxon explained. “We got it all cleaned up and it made a great jump. This was largely due to data cleanup, but that’s not to say students didn’t improve also.”
Chronic absenteeism scores fell by 1.4% (which is what you want for this particular score). However, the newly formed subgroup of homeless students are firmly in the red, with 41% of them chronically absent, and increase of 24.4%.
Graduation rates continue to improve, with an increase of 1.2%, which is 3.6% higher than the state average of 85.9%. None of the subgroups are in red, though English Learners and Students with Disabilities declined by 1.2 and 3.2% respectively.
Suspension rates increased slightly, by 0.3%, though the suspension rates for Hispanic/Latino students and Students with Disabilities dropped by 0.4 and 0.3%. However, the district is 2.6% higher than the state average, and three subgroups — African Americans, American Indians and Foster Youth — are in the red.
“Here we have to dig beneath the data a little,” said Saxon. “A 0.3% increase is not good however, 54% of our student body is Latino and we had a decline (in the suspension rate) with those students and that’s good news, because we have disproportionately suspended them more than their white counterparts.”
The new homeless subgroup was of particular concern to Saxon.
“I take pause and it makes me sad and concerned that we have enough students to make a subgroup and that they are in the red (in many categories),” she said. “It’s something to pay attention to.”
Saxon added that the designation of “homeless” is made via a parent or guardian’s answers to the residency questionnaire required to enroll in school.
If a district does not show improvement across more than one state priority for one or more student groups, then that district will become eligible for differentiated assistance. For the most recent set of scores, the homeless subgroup will make the district legible for that differentiated assistance.
“The county extends assistance to us works with (the superintendent) and myself, along with multiple stakeholders to dig deeper to figure out the root cause,” Saxon said.
“It’s our homeless group this year, but that may only be less than half a percent,” said board president Eric Heitz. “Yes, it’s a subgroup. And yes, its concerning, but it’s a small portion of our population we need to put focus on.”
“It’s clear that progress is being made,” said Stephanie Ahmad. “It takes a long time to move the needle. I shared a quote with board ‘comparison is the thief of joy.’ But I think overall, the trend is positive and we should celebrate any success we have.”
“The last couple of years, the dashboard has been taking the wind out of our sails, so to see this year that we continue to improve and connect to the efforts being made is great,” agreed Saxon.
New calendar
A new school schedule for the coming year was approved, which will factor in the distressingly familiar need for disaster days in the school calendar. For the 2020-2021 school year, spring break will run from March 22 to March 26, but the week after, March 29 to April 2 will be set aside as an Emergency Weather Week. Should there be no lost school days to that point in the calendar, then staff and students will get that week off. Should there be a partial loss of days but not a full five, they shall be schedule to return at the end of the week, for example if they’ve missed two days of school, school shall resume on Thursday, April 1.
“We are working with the advice with our state department of education to build own emergency days. We know we are more likely to get good instruction in middle of the year than end of the year,” said Krueger, referring to previous attempts at emergency makeup by tacking on extra days to the end of the school year.
Board members and the superintendent caution however, that neither staff nor families should count on this “extra” vacation.
“The main message is, do not plan for more than spring break,” he said.
