BBQ BUCKS -- Windsor folks were out in force this weekend at the 13th annual Democratic BBQ: Julia Donoho and Rick Massell manned the table for the Windsor Democratic Club; Dominic Foppoli spoke at the event, and Mike McGuire, seen here in pink chatting with constituents, used his mile-a-minute delivery to raise money for Dems. Photos Laura Hagar Rush

