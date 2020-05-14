But details are sparse and timing uncertain
The California Department of Education is working with various departments, task forces, health practitioners and direct practitioners, to create guidelines to help better inform school districts in the decision-making process of when and how to reopen.
In a May 13 media briefing via Facebook Live, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said there will be no common open date, rather, individual school districts will make the decision when to reopen on their own with the help of these guidelines and “how-to”s.
Thurmond emphasized that they still don’t know exactly when schools can reopen, but that a reopening will happen in a way that places safety first.
“We won’t ask any school to open their campuses to students if we cannot point to data and health data in consultation from health partners and workplace safety experts who help us understand what the work environment and the campus environment needs to be to support a return of students,” Thurmond said. “We don't know exactly when schools can reopen, but we continue to track advice of health officers at state and county level to help guide us in making those decisions.
Thurmond did note some of the guidelines that could be put in place for a reopening. He said schools may reopen in a way where students, teachers and staff may have to wear masks.
He said some schools are exploring the idea of having shifts where one group of students would attend class in the morning and another would come in the afternoon to allow for smaller class sizes so that schools can open with social distancing provisions in place.
There is also the idea of having a hybrid school day where students partake in a combination of in-class instruction and distance learning.
Thurmond said they are keeping all options open.
“We understand that there are many questions and we are working hard to answer those questions together… Stay tuned for more information,” Thurmond said.
He noted that while this may be the toughest thing many of us will go through in our lifetime, we are stronger together, and can do more together.
Thurmond said they hope to conduct more frequent media briefings in order to keep communities updated on their progress and work.
To view the Wednesday morning video, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CAEducation.
