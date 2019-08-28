The Museum of Sonoma County and Windsor Dia de Los Muertos are looking for art entries from middle and high school students across Sonoma County for the 2019 Memory Portrait Competition. To enter, students in grades 5 through 12 should create a visual media portrait of a friend, family member, pet, hero or other important person now among Los Muertos -— the dead. The competition advisor is well known artist Peter Perez. Cash prizes for winning entries range from $100-250.
Students' portraits will be on display at the museum through its Dia de Los Muertos exhibit. Awards will be given on the Day of the Dead Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, during a ceremony and art show reception from noon to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Sonoma County.
This year’s museum exhibition will feature artwork and altars designed and created by local artists, community organizations and collectors, as well as special works made by the Museum’s Youth+Art students.
The museum will celebrate the exhibition with a free opening reception and family day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 4 p.m., and winners of the Memory Portrait Competition will be announced then. The festivities will also include performances Ballet Folklorico of Petaluma, Aztec dance group Coyolxauqui, arts and crafts and more.
Artworks can be drawings, paintings, collages, multi-media or original photographs. Completed artwork must not exceed 8.5 x 11 inches and must be un-matted and un-framed. Limit one entry per student. Completed works can be hand-delivered by Sept. 13, 2019 to:
Museum of Sonoma County 425 Seventh Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Windsor Chamber of Commerce 9001 Windsor Rd, Windsor, CA 95492
If submitting by mail, works must be postmarked to the museum by Sept. 6, 2019. The submission form and competition details can be found online and at the Museum of Sonoma County.
Entry forms and additional information about Windsor Día de los Muertos can be found at:
-Submitted by Teresa Mariani Hendrix
