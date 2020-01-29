As part of its commitment to helping communities impacted by the 2019 Kincade wildfire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has outlined a series of billing and service modifications as well as disaster relief available to support recovering customers.
“Our hearts go out to our customers who are impacted by the recent Kincade fire. PG&E is committed to supporting customers in need by further enhancing our standing disaster billing and credit policies to allow our customers to focus on getting back on their feet. As customers concentrate on the future, we are with them every step of the way,” said Deb Affonsa, PG&E’s Vice President of Customer Service.
The actions PG&E has taken to support customers who lost their home or business because of the 2019 Kincade wildfire include:
Bill Forgiveness: PG&E has suspended bills for customers who lost their home or business. For these customers, PG&E will bring their balance to zero for the PG&E energy charges associated with their lost locations. In partnership with PG&E customers who lost their home or business, those served by the local Community Choice Aggregation will also have energy charges brought to a zero balance.
Flexible Payment Plans: Once a customer starts receiving gas and electric service again, they are offering flexible payment plans.
No Reconnection Fees: Waiving reconnection fees and return check fees.
No Security Deposits: Waiving new security deposits for up to one year.
Expediting Service Requests: Expediting move-in and move-out service requests. We are also offering the ability to re-establish service under a prior rate schedule.
No Temporary Service Fees: Waiving fees for temporary service.
No Collections: Protecting customers from PG&E collections action through 2020, if the customer has a loss of property.
In-Person and Online Support: PG&E has dedicated service support for customers to initiate and track new and temporary electric service installation requests through http://www.pge.com/cco.
In addition, the company is extending additional support for low-income customers. For customers that qualify, PG&E offers additional support designed to help save money on bills:
California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program - Qualified households can save 20% or more each month on their energy bill.
Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) - Provides income qualified customers with financial assistance during times of hardship. Customers impacted by the 2019 Kincade wildfire are eligible for financial assistance. Certain limitations may apply.
Medical Baseline - Residential customers requiring electricity-powered medical equipment may qualify for an extra baseline allotment of electricity and gas. There are no income qualifications and certification by a doctor is required. Visit http://www.pge.com/medicalbaseline for more information.
Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program - Separate from CARE, income-qualified households with three or more persons can apply for a monthly discount on their electric bill.
For more information, please visit pge.com/consumer-protections. PG&E is continuing to work across the company to review policies and procedures to ensure we are supporting and providing relief to our customers who were impacted by wildfires.
Customers can reach us any time of day through PG&E’s dedicated Building and Renovation line (877-743-7782) with a special prompt for Kincade Fire victims.
Submitted by Deanna Contreras, Marketing & Communications, Pacific Gas & Electric
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.