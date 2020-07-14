Letter from superintendent sets Aug. 3 as deadline to make final decision for school opening
Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker released a letter to the Windsor school community on July 14 about schools reopening. Unfortunately, due to the changing nature of the pandemic and the rising infection rate, the letter doesn’t provide a lot of clarity for future plans, though it does indicate that distance learning may very well be how the school year starts, and that a final decision will be made no later than Aug. 3.
“I wish that my first letter to the WUSD community was under a different set of circumstances, but unfortunately I am writing to share an update on the efforts to reopen our schools. I know that the uncertainty presented by this pandemic is very challenging for parents, students, and staff. The team at Windsor Unified is working hard to get the best and most current information possible to share with you so that you know what to expect in the fall,” starts the letter.
The letter goes on to discuss the rising local infection rate, the governor’s watchlist and the increase in business closures that have taken place over the previous week. While the current health orders are not directive to schools, mandating a shut down for instance, Decker’s letter states that it does make distance learning seem likely.
“Based on the current trends, it is looking more and more likely that we may need to open schools via a distance learning model versus having any type of in‐person student instruction,” the letter states. “Be that as it may, things change rapidly, and the district isn’t ready to fully commit to what the reopening of schools will look like at this time, but I will ask that you begin to prepare for the possibility that students may begin the school year receiving instruction remotely (distance learning) versus in person.”
The letter emphasizes the need for planning to be nimble and flexible due to the rapid changes occurring locally and state-wide. The district is continuing to planning for multiple scenarios for reopening, including:
• Stage 2: Fully engaged in distance learning online;
• Stage 3: Hybrid plan where students attend in person two days per week, and are engaged in distance learning the other days of the week;
• Stage 4: Full classes of students, five days per week with some modifications.
While the district is planning for all of these scenarios, the letter also reassures parents who may not be comfortable with their children returning to school that a distance learning option will be made available.
“We are also very aware that some families have concerns about having their child return to school next year,” Decker stated. “We hear these concerns and have committed to developing alternative plans for students to complete their education through an online independent learning model supported by Windsor Teachers. In this model your student would not be required to attend classes in person. If this model is of interest to you, please contact your principal directly.”
Committees have been formed with district stakeholders to help create diverse reopening plans. The committees — which cover the topics of teaching and learning; health, safety and disinfecting/danitizing; technology; food and nutrition; transportation; and general operations and childcare, are preparing plans for each of the listed reopening scenarios/stages.
A draft of a potential hybrid schedule was discussed at a school board meeting on July 2, and it’s refinement will be part of the committee process as well.
The letter also states that the district is working with both employee unions to have a collaborative process for reopening.
“It truly is our desire to open schools in person as much as possible as we believe it is best for student learning, but the safety of our students and staff will take precedence over everything else. The district is going to commit to making the decision to provide in-person instruction, hybrid, or distance learning no later than Aug. 3. This decision will based on guidance received from the County Health Official, and how Sonoma County is trending with regard to COVID-19 cases at that time. We recommend that all families plan as we are, and prepare for distance, hybrid and in-person learning for the 2020/21 school year,” Decker’s letter states.
“I know that the uncertainty and changing information is very challenging for our staff and families as you try to plan for the fall. I assure you that we are working to get you answers as quickly as possible while being mindful that the information we share one day might be obsolete a few days later. While I recognize that I have not committed to providing you with an answer as to what the first day of school will look like, I can commit to ensuring that I communicate with you regularly over the coming weeks to keep you informed. Please know that I recognize how frustrating this situation is, and I share in your frustration. I will do my best to keep you informed moving forward so that we can make the best decision for our parents, students, and staff during these extremely challenging times,” the letter concludes.
The next meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees is Aug. 4.
