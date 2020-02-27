Council has future plans for fixing staggering, voting on mayoral term
District elections was the biggest item up for discussion during last week’s Windsor Town Council meeting, as the council discussed the possibility of changing the directly elected mayoral office from a two-year term to a four-year term prior to the first election of the town’s district-based election system in November 2020.
At meetings in September 2019 and January 2020, staff received several questions about the new method of electing the mayor and councilmembers, specific questions were raised about the council’s ability to change the term for the mayoral office from the current two-year term to a four-year term. At the time, reasons for this change included evening out the election numbers (at the moment, one election votes for two offices and another votes for four) and the need for a longer term due to the steep learning curve for the job.
Comments from current and former council members at the Jan. 15 meeting highlighted these issues.
Former mayor and former councilmember Mark Millan stepped up during public comment at the Jan. 15 meeting to share his concerns about the two year mayoral term, “The first year you’re just kind of getting the hang of it and then suddenly you’re out . A second year is really good, but in this case you’ll be up for re-election, and I don’t know if the community is served that well by that.”
“Mark hit the nail on the head,” said Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie at the same meeting. “Ideally we should have two districts to vote on and then two districts and mayor. To have the mayor every two years doesn’t make a lot of sense. In 2020 we’re voting for two, but in 2022 we’re picking four out of five. The time frame for mayor should be four years.”
Though the current terms were set through a public process, because the first election under the town’s new system has not occurred, the town council can decide to change the term to four years. However, this change must occur prior to the first election in 2020.
In addition, any ordinance amending the system prior to the 2020 election must include a declaration that the change is being made in furtherance of the purposes of the California Voting Rights Act.
Another challenge being discussed was the current staggering of the districts. At present this year voters will elect a mayor and District 3 will elect its representative. While logic would dictate that each election feature two districts and a mayor, they had the stagger the initial votes like this to avoid the possibility of having six council members in violation of law.
As an example of how this could occur, should, for example, Mayor Dominic Foppoli run for mayor and win, is that the current council member would retain their seats (because when a switch to district elections happens, they are not allowed to remove a seat from a duly elected member), but a new member would have to be appointed or elected to fill Foppoli’s seat. And, because Foppoli has another two years left on his term, it’s not possible to put his district up for election, because it would unnaturally shorten the term.
One of the challenges through the process is the complicated and sometime contradictory nature of election law, both state and federal. “The election code and government code is the most confusing thing,” Sanchez said. “Many things are not consistent. The safest course of action is to make any change before the 2020 election. After the 2020 election, there is another code section that says cities with directly elected mayors who want to make changed have to go to the voters.”
Discussion began with Sam Salmon inquiring of city attorney Jose Sanchez about an email they had received that suggested moving the vote for mayor until 2022, and having the 2020 election be for District 1 and District 3. Sanchez replied that while there were no rules stating the mayoral selection had to go first, changing the staggering may trigger a process requiring another round of public hearings, something there may not be time for as the deadline for the November ballot looms.
When it came to discussing precedents set by other municipalities, town manager Ken MacNab shared that of the two municipalities in the north bay with elected mayors — Petaluma and San Rafael — both had a four-year mayoral term.
Public comment consisted of eight people, with five of the speakers expressing preference for four year terms, two strongly against and one with questions about the process more than an opinion.
The comments in favor of a four-year term discussed both the “normalcy” of a four year term, and the learning curve required for the job. In addition, the reality of the campaigning necessary to win election was mentioned, pointing out that with a two-year term you’d basically have half the term with a divided focus.
The comments against pointed out that an extensive public process had created the two year term, and that that process should not be circumvented, and concerns about the perceived power and perceived electoral advantage that incumbents would have.
After public comment, mayor Dominic Foppoli asked Sanchez to answer some of the public’s questions and dispel some of the rumors that had been circulating about the powers of an elected mayor, based on the terms.
“Regarding the powers whether it’s two or four years, it’s the same, you’re just adding to the terms,” Sanchez said, adding that there are no additional veto powers and the system is not set up for a strong mayor. The only “new” powers the elected mayor would have, is the ability to single-handedly appoint commissioners, a task currently shared by all council members.
While the council members were conflicted, ultimately they decided to stick with the current two-year term plan, citing the fact that it was created by a comprehensive public process and that time to make any substantive changes for this year’s election was likely too short.
Salmon was interested in potentially changing the staggering as suggested in the email, but was supportive of a two-year mayor.
Debora Fudge stated she was split over her genuine concerns about the learning curve of the position and the desire to go with the choice decided on during the public process.
“What’s scary to me is someone who would be an untested mayor, only on the council for a super short time or not at all, becoming mayor ... having an untested mayor is scary to me,” she said. “But then I come to the public process that a lot of folks are speaking to, and we did go through the public process, so because of that feel need to land on a two-year mayor.”
Lemus had concerns about the two year term, but also felt that the compromise solution should be stuck to.
“Initially when we were discussing two or four, I was not supportive of two year term,” she said. “Compared to congressional seat, it appears as though electeds are constantly campaigning and focused less on work and that was my concern that I raised during this process. But, the majority won out and ultimately I had to compromise too. We’ve already discussed this and made a decision and at this point I don’t see any reason to change.”
Okrepkie felt strongly about a four year term, however, but the time they got to Foppoli, is was clear a vote for keeping the two year term would pass, so rather than express his opinion, he merely stated that he looked forward to the opportunity to campaign more frequently.
“The consensus is on two years so we’ll go forward with that,” he said. “And I love to campaign, I’m very strange person that way. But I do want to say thanks to Deb and Jose who found a way to (seemingly) fix the staggering in 2022.”
The councilmembers did all express interest in fixing the staggering, and suggested that perhaps both staggering and the issue of the length of the mayoral term could be put up for vote before the 2022 election.
Sanchez stated that both items could be brought up to consider putting on the ballot in 2022.
