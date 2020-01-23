Just when you think it’s been put to bed, district elections and the possibility of some 11th hour changes, raised its head again at the Jan. 15 meeting of the Windsor Town Council.
Windsor town attorney Jose Sanchez had been asked to bring back answers to a series of questions related to the first district elections coming up this year. He presented in a Q-an-A format, but invited councilmembers to jump in with questions.
The first question to be answered covered candidates who may already be office holders. If someone is a school board member, for example, or if they are a current councilmember and they win the mayor seat, “whenever you take office you automatically resign from the other position.”
There was a lengthy conversation about how to handle vacancies on the council, whether from election results or some other reason. The law is vague on this, and Sanchez recommended that the town adopt formal regulation on the matter.
“All the law says is that within 60 days of a vacancy, you must either appoint someone or call for a special election,” he said, adding that in the case of a special election, the replacement would have to come from the same district. “We can predetermine the process, but not the person.”
There was discussion among councilmembers that the financial issues surrounding holding a special election meant that in some situations it would be preferable to appoint someone, but the time remaining in a term should determine it.
There was also a question as to how district elections would change committee appointments. At present, each councilmember appoints a committee member of their choosing. However, Sanchez said most jurisdictions with district elections have the mayor make all the appointments, which are then approved by the councilmembers.
However, the big question returned to the discussion of how frequently the mayor would be elected, and by extension, which districts will be elected when.
Essentially, there is significant wiggle room until the election occurs, at which point there is significant regulations that would dictate how changes in the cycle would occur.
Former mayor and former councilmember Mark Millan stepped up during public comment to share his concerns about the two year mayoral term. “The first year you’re just kind of getting the hang of it and then suddenly you’re out . A second year is really good, but in this case you’ll be up for re-election, and I don’t know if the community is served that well by that.”
“Mark hit the nail on the head,” said Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie. “Ideally we should have two districts to vote on and then two districts and mayor. To have the mayor every two years doesn’t make a lot of sense. In 2020 we’re voting for two, but in 2022 we’re picking four out of five. The time frame for mayor should be four years.”
“Back when we were doing the switch to district election, I was not supportive of an at-large mayor seat. It went against whole purpose of the change, which was violation of voting rights act,” said Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. “I still believe the at-large mayor seat leads to that same result — the dilution of the votes of protected groups. (I) was not supportive of two year (mayoral) seat. I have heard that’s a big complaint, spending a small period of your time legislating and a larger portion campaigning. In certainly open to having a discussion.”
However, part of the reason the mayor was planned for two years was based on comments from the community, as articulated by Betsy Mallace in public comment.
“I’m surprised and disappointed to see about potentially changing the two year cycle of mayor. It was made very clear when we looked at all the possibilities, one of the big pluses was to allow everybody to have one say every two years. It changes the whole reason a lot of people wanted an at large mayor,” she said.
Sanchez’s presentation was listed as only informational, so no changes could be made at this meeting. He didn’t know what the necessary timeline for changing things would be, but the council agreed to come back for further discussion and figure out what a timeline would be.
The other big issue covered was the culmination of the yearlong parking study that has been undertaken to try to alleviate the town’s parking woes, especially around the Town Green.
Consultant Terri O’Connor from Nelson Nygard led the conversation and started by referencing four stakeholder meetings, two public workshops and a community study, as well as a scientific study of the actual parking usage.
Among the study findings are that in the Town Green/Downtown area, there are 2,000 parking spaces, 2/3 of which are off street. The public parking is free and generally unlimited, but 84% of those 2,000 spaces are restricted from regular public use.
Parking is especially difficult at noon during weekdays and during all special events. Event parking is significantly higher than baseline periods with extensive spillover observed on residential streets and “creative/informal parking” in outer areas.
According to O’Connor, it is recommended that existing parking assets get freed up first before resorting to new construction. This is especially true in the current changing driving technology market.
The overall set of recommendations included creating premium three-hour parking space zones seven days a week and expanding on-street parking supply with additional curb painting and pavement markings to continue the precedent of marked spaces in downtown Windsor onto streets currently lacking markings, including blocks along Bell Road, Johnson Street, Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Road.
Also in the mix are additional spots for bicycle parking and special spots for vanpool and carpool spaces, utilizing Scoop and Waze technologies and paid daily reserved parking users of the SMART train.
Potential costs will include General Fund expenditures ranging from sign installation to recruitment, training and deployment of parking enforcement personnel. The town’s adopted budget for 2019-20 and 2020-21 includes funding for parking enforcement activities.
Other possible expenditures include things like license plate recognition and management software for parking enforcement, potential expansion of shuttle services such as the Hopper, transit passes for employees in the downtown area and the use of emergency ride home services for non-driving downtown employees.
The addition of staff was of particular concern to the council, given the budget challenges facing the town. If it is determined that additional funding is needed to carry out the recommended strategies staff will return to the council with a request for a budget amendment.
Parking fines will be set on an incremental basis and likely have a grace period. These initial recommendations will be implemented over the next two years.
The council voted unanimously to accept the report, and begin creating an implementation plan.
