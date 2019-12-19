During the Dec. 3 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, Chris Moghtaderi, instructional and technology services director for the district, updated the board on the outcome of the district’s technology plan.
In September 2016, the board allocated $500,000 in one-time funds for modernizing classroom technology. This coming year will be the final year of the allocations of that funding, and this report was meant to both update the board on efforts to date as well as preview how the remaining $100,000 will be spent.
“When I look at creating a technology plan, my philosophy can be broken down as availability, reliability and usability,” said Moghtaderi, who displayed these three items as a triangle, with availability on the bottom, reliability in the middle and usability on top.
Accessibility has been addressed in the district by the purchase of 115 television monitors (60 for Windsor High School and North Bay Met Academy, 27 at Windsor Middle School, 10 at Brooks Elementary and 20 at Mattie Washburn Elementary) and 670 Chromebooks (330 at WHS/NBM, 60 at WMS, 30 at Brooks and 145 at Mattie Washburn, with an additional 105 at Cali Calmecac funded by the PTA). There were also 422 iPads purchased (110 at Brooks, 100 at Mattie Washburn and 212 at Cali) as part of the iAspire grant. In addition, computer labs were refurbished or established in the libraries at WHS/NBM and WMS, and a computer lab was created at Brooks.
He then told the board that reliability, functionality and response had been improved by the use of donations — they did not touch any of the one-time funds to update labs with “solid state drives,” which boot up more quickly than tradition hard drives.
“There is a significant ‘boot time’ difference, and we are returning that time back to students and teachers,” he said. “The instructional time returned to students and teachers amortizes over the year as hundreds of minutes. We also received a (donation) of ‘C-Servers’ from American Ag Credit that was closing down a server farm. They gave us 20 and we are migrating our infrastructure onto these new-to-us servers, which will stretch out our lifespan on these devices.”
When it comes to usability, Moghtaderi says the teachers definitely have a device preference. “When we asked about preferred device type, the majority would prefer Mac devices,” he said. “We’re in discussion with Apple to allocate our regular tech funds to purchasing these devices up front and/or a leasing option, and as part of our purchase we want to include ongoing professional development. Apple has a dedicated education resource, and we’re building this into the budget in hopes of improving integration and teacher confidence.”
Moving forward, Moghtaderi’s plans include eliminating desktops and providing laptops for teachers with accompanying professional development, getting students to “one-to-one” on devices, adding professional development for staff, utilizing “E-rate” (a federal program that provides discounts on telecommunications, internet access, broadband and internal connections) on network infrastructure, improving budget allocations for server infrastructure and adding resources and events such as the Tech Faire to help educate parents. In addition, he hopes to continue improving refresh cycles across the board.
Following his presentation, there was a discussion from the board, headed by trustee Stephanie Ahmad about both the need and appropriateness of one-to-one ratios, especially at the younger grades.
“I’m grappling with the one-to-one device versus BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), or another ratio,” she said. “I’m not sure I’m totally at one-to-one being optimal. I know that was your recommendation, but I’m looking for more feedback on that. I want to really understand one-to-one versus two-to-one and what is the benefit, especially as we grapple with kids being overexposed to technology.”
“Our job as educators is to model what devices can be used for,” Moghtaderi said. “It’s a tool for research and displaying a mastery of a topic for a public representation for use in your career. It’s about looking towards the future, but also looking at preparing kids for careers of today. Right now we’re outsourcing tech jobs because kids don’t know programming. We have technology in our life regardless, and it’s our responsibility to model what it can be used for, not just as entertainment. We can’t do that without the device.”
He went on to say that the issues with a BYOD model are two-fold. One is access, because not every student can afford to have their own device and the other is control, since the school has no control over a personal device.
Moghtaderi said that having a district-controlled device for every child enables the district to monitor and direct computer-based curriculum.
“We can push them resources and see if they’ve viewed them and how far along they’ve gone, how long they’ve sat at one question, etc,” he said. “Teachers want to plan their lessons, but they need to know if kids have devices to work on. Because if access is a problem, they’re not going to rely on that technology for class. If one-to-one is available, the teacher can trust that they can create a curriculum that uses technology if they want to.”
Educational Services Director Lisa Saxon added that the future of educational materials is becoming tech reliant also.
“One area we are struggling with at present is new science curriculum adoption, because by the time the printed book gets out, it’s obsolete,” Saxon said. “Without devices we can’t pursue curriculum and textbooks that are online, particularly at the secondary level.
“The second piece I would add is the number one request from principals and teachers when it comes to assessments is, ‘we don’t have enough devices,’” she continued. “We can’t do the SBAC and (other) online assessments proactively because we don’t have enough devices. We know that our students’ scores drop because they don’t have enough practice with the technology. I was of the opinion when the first Sonoma County Office of Education audit came out that I didn’t want to go on-to-one. I changed my mind because we can’t change the external accountability system we live under.”
While there was general agreement, the concerns, as always, come back to cost, which led to board president George Valenzuela wondering if the district may need to consider something like a parcel tax in the future to help cover technology costs, a system that’s been used successfully in other districts, such as Petaluma. A discussion on the ins and outs of a such an idea will be set for later in the spring.
