The agenda for the Oct. 20 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees isn’t particularly long, but there is a whale of an item up for approval.
Following a lengthy presentation and discussion at the last meeting, Superintendent Jeremy Decker will be bringing forward an item for approval that would keep all WUSD campuses on distance learning through the end of 2020 up to winter break.
“Sonoma County continues to reside in the Purple Tier (Representative of COVID-19 being considered widespread throughout Sonoma County) and is expected to remain there until middle to late November per Dr. Mase, Sonoma County Department of Public Health Officer. As such, based on the discussion at the Board meeting on October 6, 2020 it is being recommended that the Windsor Unified School District commit to providing instruction via distance learning through at least winter break,” says the agenda.
Also on the agenda is a presentation from Jamie Williams, Windsor High School athletic director. This is an annual report on the status of high school sports and athletic activities, both of which are facing unprecedented challenges and in some cases outright cancellation in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Finally, the board will be asked to approve a report on the 2018-19 Facilities Maintenance Plan as part of its necessary reporting to the state to receive funds for the completion of the Brooks Elementary Construction project.
According to the agenda, the district is currently completing the documentation needed to confirm the state funding that they received for the Brooks Elementary project. The district is required to have a Facilities Maintenance Plan as part of this process. The report includes all sources of funding that pay for maintenance which includes the Routine Restricted Maintenance Funding as well as Fund 14 which is the District's Deferred Maintenance Fund.
The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
Open session will start at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTC8qiAOAh8Qd77KSW7c8wA
Any public comment should be sent to Jenny Cox at jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
