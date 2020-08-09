On Aug. 14, St. Vincent de Paul and Our Lady of Guadalupe Windsor will be hosting a drive-in movie at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church.
“I have been working very hard for the last two weeks to bring you the following event,” said Rosa Reynoza in a statement. “I am combining the need of families wanting to do something new and the need of some families needing help with their utility bills. I am hoping this will be the first of many more drive-ins.”
The movie shown will be “How to Train Your Dragon.” The parking lot opens at 7 p.m. Guests must stay inside their vehicles while watching the film. Bathrooms will be made available and there will be an attendant to maintain space and limit the number of people inside bathroom. No food sales will be available at this event. There are many restaurants and a grocery store in walking distance from this location.
Ticket sales are final and are per car. 100% of the proceeds will go to help local families pay for their utility bills.
According to Reynoza, applications for funds will be made available after the event.
The St. Vincent de Paul Movie Night takes place Friday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 8400 Old Redwood Highway in Windsor.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-vincent-de-paul-movie-night-tickets-116137260673?fbclid=IwAR0bmgOGWfy1sOpsTTL4rmJCOvlXuULcs-tYJCkJjnfjgjn1LLS5UYo0864.
