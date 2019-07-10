Bad choices — According to the Windsor Police Department, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on July 4, a 20-year old male from Orland, Calif. was arrested for suspected DUI following a solo vehicle roll over crash on Starr Road near Robbie Way. The vehicle left the roadway, sheared a utility pole and rolled over onto its roof.
The accident caused telephone wires to hang dangerously low to the roadway, which resulted in the closure of Starr Road between Robbie Way and Star View Drive. The road did not reopen until 9:15 p.m. because the repair of the utility pole involved bringing in crews from Fort Bragg and Sacramento.
No one was injured in the accident.
Photos provided
