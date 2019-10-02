Service project—On Sept. 28, Windsor High School (WHS) senior John Cionci completed his Eagle Service Project as part of the Windsor Boy Scout Troop 220. For his project, Cionci created elevated planter garden boxes for the WHS/North County Consortium Special Day Class patio at WHS, and delivered and installed them. Photos provided
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Man convicted in Windsor murder denied parole
- Airport studying noise mitigation
- Ground and pound sparks 27-0 grid rout over Montgomery
- Cleanup Crew
- New cardboard drop-off locations in Windsor
- Bluebird Plans
- Running Jags shine at Spring Lake meet
- Do you support the Reach Code?
- Breaking Ground
- ‘Deep Trouble’ reprinted for schools
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- County passes climate resolution
- New laws for rent, contractors and vaccines
- Wings Over Wine Country
- WPD Logs Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019
- Eagle Scout
- Windsor community calendar, Oct. 3 - 10
- 2019 Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County grant program now accepting applications
- Be Prepared for a Medical Emergency: Free Advance Care Planning Workshop Oct. 29
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Windsor, CA
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.