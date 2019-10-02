Service project—On Sept. 28, Windsor High School (WHS) senior John Cionci completed his Eagle Service Project as part of the Windsor Boy Scout Troop 220. For his project, Cionci created elevated planter garden boxes for the WHS/North County Consortium Special Day Class patio at WHS, and delivered and installed them. Photos provided

