Following numerous ongoing blows to Sonoma County’s local economy, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB) is working on putting together a Sonoma County Economic Recovery Plan, at the request of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. Additionally, the development board is preparing to launch a small business stabilization grant for local small businesses who are looking for COVID-19-related recovery help.
The survey, which is open until midnight on Sept. 25, asks community members for input on what they believe the priority is for local business recovery, cultivating the county’s local workforce base and other economy-related aid. To fill it out, click here.
Business grant
The EDB’s Small Business Stabilization Grant will be available to businesses with 1-30 employees, with an application window from Sept. 28 to Oct. 19. Businesses will be able to apply for between $2,500 and $15,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to use towards expenses including payroll, utilities, rent or mortgage expenses.
To apply, business owners will be required to submit a copy of their business license or a copy of their utility bill in the business’ name, pre-COVID-19 employment figures and their annual business income. For more information, contact EDBGrants@sonoma-county.org.
Additionally, application assistance centers will be open in the following areas:
Guerneville
Russian River Chamber of Commerce
16200 First St.
Santa Rosa
Latinx The Hub
2455 Bennett Valley Rd. Ste B314
Sonoma
La Luz Center
17560 Greger St.
