Update 12:45 a.m.
At midnight Foppoli and Fudge still lead, all county measures passing
With 85.71% of precincts reporting, Dominic Foppoli holds a healthy lead in the mayoral race, with 4,837 (44.92%) votes. His closest challenger is Rosa Reynoza with 3,342 (31.04%) votes. Sam Salmon is third with 1,567 (14.55%) and newcomer Tanya Potter is fourth with 1,022 (9.49%).
In the first district town council race, longtime councilmember Debora Fudge appears to have won re-election with 1,397 (55.20%) of the votes over challenger Jeffrey Leasure with 1,134 votes (44.80%).
However, there is uncertainty in the number of outstanding absentee, mail-in and early votes left to be counted. The county registrar of voters states on its website that, “If we receive your ballot by Oct. 29, it will be included in the Election Night results. If you turn your ballot in after that date, we may be able to process it before Election Day, but cannot guarantee that … Vote by Mail ballots take time to process, and any (votes by mail) received by our office on Election Day will not be processed or counted until after the election.”
Three county-wide ballot measures are showing 72.9% of precincts reporting, but so far most of them appear to be on the way to passing. Measure O the mental health and homeless services measure, has 133,966 (68.98%) yes votes and 60,240 (31.02%) no votes. Measure P, the measure that would expand the powers of IOLERO, has 126,789 (66.50%) yes votes and 63,885 (33.50%) no votes. Measure DD, an extension of a current transportation tax has 139,487 (71.97%) yes votes and 54,335 (28.03%) no votes.
Measure BB, approving the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital has, with 73.42% of precincts reporting, has 20,092 (84.94%) yes votes and 3,563 (15.06%) no votes.
|Windsor Town Council — Mayor
|One seat is available.
|VOTES
|%
|Dominic Foppoli
|4,837
|44.92%
|Tonya Potter
|1,022
|9.49%
|Rosa Reynoza
|3,342
|31.04%
|Sam Salmon
|1,567
|14.55%
|Windsor Town Council — District 3
|Three seats are open.
|VOTES
|%
|Debora Fudge
|1,397
|55.20%
|Jeffrey Leasure
|1,134
|44.80%
We'll also update, as appropriate, county issues that could impact Windsor. Stay tuned.
|Measure O - Sonoma County
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|133,966
|68.98%
|No
|60,240
|31.02%
|Measure P - Sonoma County
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|126,789
|66.50%
|No
|63,885
|33.50%
|Measure DD - Sonoma County Transportation Authority
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|139,4087
|71.97%
|No
|54,335
|28.03%
|Measure BB - North Sonoma County Healthcare
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|20,092
|84.94%
|No
|3,363
|15.06%
News nonprofit CalMatters is providing updates on state and national elections using numbers from the California Secretary of State's Office. Results for the following charts reflect the state, rather than just Sonoma County.
