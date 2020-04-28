In statements on social media, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and the Windsor Police Department reported the news of the passing of K-9 Mako. Mako was a 3 ½ year old Belgian Malinois, and he had served the Windsor community for two years with his partner Deputy Alan Collier. His performances, especially his takedowns, have been a highlight of the last two years of National Night Out on the Town Green.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s department on the evening of April 25, Mako was training with Collier when he suffered a “medical emergency.” Mako was immediately transported to an emergency veterinary clinic, but he could not be saved.
“We at Windsor PD and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office suffered a tremendous loss yesterday. Our 3 1/2 year old K-9 ‘Mako’ died of a medical emergency suffered during training. Please keep Mako's handler, Deputy Alan Collier, and his family in your thoughts. We are so grateful to have had such a honorable protector serving Sonoma County and Windsor for the past two years,” said Windsor Police in a statement.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected death of our K-9 Mako . . . You were a good boy, Mako. Rest easy. We have the watch from here,” said a post from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.
