The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory citywide evacuations for Windsor and Healdsburg. All of the previous evacuation orders are still in place.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for Dry Creek Valley, Mark West, Larkfield area, Fulton, Forestville, Guerneville, Occidental, Jenner, Bodega Bay, all areas west of Sebastopol, north of Bodega highway and south of Stewards Point Skaggs Springs Road.
Additionally, people who feel in danger are urged to evacuate.
"We want you to start evacuating now," Sheriff Mark Essick said during the Saturday morning press conference. "We’d like you to be out of your homes and out of the area no later than 4 p.m. this afternoon. We’d like to get you out before it’s dark, we’d like to get you out before the PG&E (power shutoff)."
According to Essick, this is the largest scale evacuation that he's since in his 26-year career with the county. The evacuation is supposed to impact 50,000 people.
These evacuations precede an anticipated strong wind event that's supposed to strike through Sonoma County Saturday night through Sunday morning.
CalFire said that the anticipated wind pattern will push the fire southwest, toward Highway 101 and both Windsor and Healdsburg. The models that CalFire has run detailing potential situations indicate erratic fire behavior, which may lead to long-range spotting and potential for smaller fires to break out.
"All of the models that we’ve ran shows that any new fires that do ignite will travel fast," said a CalFire representative.
Residents are being urged to listen to the mandatory evacuations and heed the evacuation warnings.
"Do not take this warning lightly, we need everyone to evacuate," Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli said, adding that Windsor police will be going through neighborhoods with loud speakers to evacuate people who may not have heard the information elsewhere.
The need for urgency and cooperation was echoed by Healdsburg Mayor David Hegele: "This is a very serious event. We need our community members to take these warnings seriously," he said. "It’s time to drop things, pack and go in a calm and orderly manner."
"Past is prologue," Sonoma County District 4 Supervisor James Gore said, referring to the 2017 fires. "Everyone after that asked a similar question, which was ‘what would we do if we knew it was coming.'
"A month ago here at the fairgrounds we housed 5000 individuals… we have been on a two-year campaign to get ahead of this," he continued. "To not be in defense of the new normal, but to be on our toes ... We are in a position where we are reliving something — but we are ahead of it. It’s going to test our resolve. Everyone in our community needs to get the heck out of the way so our first responders can do their jobs."
