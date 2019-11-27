Multiple lawsuits, bankruptcy, damage PG&E

Lawsuits filed against PG&E for multiple safety violations in recent years, and the utility’s subsequent collapse into bankruptcy, have elicited scathing court filings that may have irrevocably damaged the giant utility’s reputation.

“This is a sad situation,” said Geof Syphers, chief executive of Sonoma Clean Power, an agency that supplies most of the power PG&E delivers in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. “We’ve worked hard to be PG&E’s partner.”

But PG&E’s repeated wrongdoing, and the failures of the state legislature and the public utilities commission to effectively oversee the utility, have created a crisis of confidence, Syphers said.

This criticism does not extend to PG&E employees who “continue to serve our community with distinction,” Sonoma Clean Power said in a statement last week.

Court filings allege decades of violating safety procedures, falsifying records and concealing evidence. Among the blistering complaints:

In a May filing, pension fund investors who lost money on their PG&E stock alleged that PG&E, its top executives and its Wall Street underwriters lied about its safety procedures and other shortcomings to deceive investors. See this document attached.

In a July filing, the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission listed multiple instances where PG&E was knowingly unsafe and dishonest. See this document attached.

The following excerpt is taken from the Public Advocates Office’s filing:

PG&E's Performance - Unsafe and Dishonest

Over this past decade, PG&E has failed to provide safe and reliable service. Not only has it caused death and destruction; it has dealt with the Commission dishonestly. Consider the following non exhaustive list of PG&E’s actions:

The San Bruno Explosion (2010): Eight deaths, 58 injuries, 38 homes and structures destroyed. PG&E was convicted of multiple federal crimes, including willfully failing to address known recordkeeping deficiencies, and willfully failing to identify and address threats to its pipelines. PG&E also was penalized for violating state regulations. Still on probation for its federal crimes, PG&E’s recent wildfire behavior is under investigation by a federal judge.

The Kern Power Plant Demolition (2012-2013): One death, five injuries, $5.5 million in penalties. PG&E must carry out a company-wide Corrective Action plan that included a Contractor Safety Program and an Enterprise Causal Evaluation Standard.

Gas Distribution Problems (2010-2014): For multiple separate safety incidents, the Commission penalized PG&E over $36 million. The specific failures included failure to maintain proper records, failure to take corrective actions, and not being responsive to local officials.

The Butte Fire (2015): Two deaths, one injury, 549 homes and 372 other structures destroyed, 70,868 acres burned. The Commission's Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) fined PG&E $8 million for failing to maintain its 12 kilovolt (kV) overhead conductors safely and properly.

The Atlas Fire (2017): Six deaths, 783 homes or other structures destroyed, 51,624 acres burned. Alleging violations of state law, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has referred its investigation to the District Attorney’s office.

The Central LNU Complex Fires (2017):Three deaths, 1,355 homes or structures destroyed, 56,556 acres burned. CAL FIRE referred four of its fire investigations (Norrbom, Partrick, Pythian, and Adobe) to the appropriate local District Attorneys’ offices for review “due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.”CAL FIRE did not refer the Nuns fire investigation to the local District Attorney’s office.

The Camp Fire (2018): 85 deaths, 18,804 homes or other structures destroyed, 153,336 acres burned. CAL FIRE forwarded its investigative report to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to safety, there is honesty and the public trust. PG&E has committed a series of secular sins against transparency and truth. Specifically, it has been shown, and PG&E has admitted, that it engaged in:

Obstructing Investigations: After the San Bruno disaster, PG&E attempted to mislead investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, leading to PG&E’s conviction, in addition to its substantive violations, for "intentionally and corruptly tr[ying] to influence, obstruct, or impede the Board's investigation.”

Falsifying Evidence: The Commission has gathered evidence of PG&E routinely (thousands of times) falsifying records on locate-and-mark practices.

Lobbying in Secret: PG&E has long tried to influence Commission decisions secretly—and illegally. Due to PG&E’s 2007 violations of ex parte communications rules, the Commission in 2008 required PG&E to "develop written best practices to document, control, and report on ex parte contacts." In 2015, the Commission identified improper ex parte communications as early as June 19, 2009, disappointingly soon after the Commission had directed PG&E to develop written best practices on ex parte contacts. These contacts continued over at least a five year period from mid-2009 through mid-2014. PG&E’s presidents, a senior vice president, two vice presidents, and at least one consultant were either violators or benefited from the violations. …

Californians deserve a utility that serves competently, lawfully, and honestly. Convicted of breaking laws and obstructing justice, found at fault for death and destruction across its service territory, and now under investigation for false filings and improper communications with regulators, PG&E has not been that utility.