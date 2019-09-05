Local Legal Roundup
After investigating a call about two gunshot victims on Porter Creek Road in the Mark West area, detectives have determined no crime was committed and the call was unfounded.
According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 27, a man called the non-emergency investigations line with secondhand information that there was a possible shooting scene on Porter Creek Road. The caller said he had been told there was a woman in the 4300 block of Porter Creek Road with two gunshot victims. Deputies quickly responded to determine if anyone was on the property, which had burned during the 2017 wildfires.
As deputies responded, the information received by dispatch began to change, according to the statement. The man was calling on behalf of a woman in Santa Rosa, who heard it from a woman in Mendocino County. The woman in Mendocino County is known to law enforcement, and the information was vague and conflicting.
Deputies walked through the property, guided by Henry 1. According to the statement, the property was uninhabited and it was determined that no crime was occurring at that moment. They also found a patch of disturbed soil on an adjacent property.
Detectives were called to start an investigation and deputies guarded the property in case any bodies or evidence were found. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office assisted by finding and interviewing the woman in Mendocino County who originally made the claim. Detectives worked through the night to figure out what information, if any, was legitimate.
It was determined the patch of disturbed soil was actually located on an adjacent property and that the property owner was uninvolved, unaware of the situation and completely cooperative. The neighboring property owner allowed the Sheriff’s Office to come onto his property to determine if a body was buried. On Aug. 28 detectives dug up the area to determine if any crime had occurred, and did not find any bodies or evidence of foul play.
“We take every call seriously and we exhausted all the leads in this case. Ultimately, we determined that no bodies were buried on the property as initially reported. The investigation is closed. We’d like to thank the neighboring property owner for being cooperative and helping us close this case,” said Community Engagement Liaison Misti Woods in a statement.
Lost child reunited with parents
On Sept. 1 at 8:37 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert stating that a child had been found in the area of Old Redwood Highway and Airport Boulevard.
According to the alert, the child was a Hispanic female, who said her name was Ida, and that was wearing a yellow and pink shirt with cats and sunglasses on it and a diaper. She was described as having black hair and pierced ears with gold earrings.
At 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced that the child’s parents had been located, though there was no additional information on the circumstances available.
Prop 65 report at 9100 Lakewood Drive
Prop 65 requires government entities to report “actual, alleged or threatened discharge of hazardous waste pursuant to Health and Safety Code Section 25180.7.”
Under this auspices the Sonoma County Health Department reported that on Aug. 26 a failed transformer at 9100 Lakewood Drive in Windsor leaked approximately two gallons of non-PCB mineral oil onto a concrete surface vault. The responsible party was listed as PG&E and it states that no waterways were impacted and that the spill was contained, cleaned up and disposed of in accordance with regulatory requirements.
