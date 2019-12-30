Forgotten middle—The first Family Strong Gift Drive took place on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Methodist Church on Brooks Road. “I got the idea after the Kincade Fire and started helping the working families of Windsor that felt a new type of struggle from missing a minimum of a weeks work and then losing all their food due to the power outage,” said founder Rosa Reynoza. “Many of the families that I had seen standing in line for free food and gift cards from the food bank had been the same families that I see on a regular basis and mixed in were a few that had never stood in line for handouts (as one lady described it to me) before.”
Reynoza decided to create an event that would target the working low middle class “that sometimes gets forgotten.” Reynoza partnered with Alma Bowen and her non-profit Nuestra Comunidad. “Alma's enthusiasm matched mine and we began a quick four week journey into making this a reality.”
Nearly 50 families with 120 kids were a part of the festivities. In addition to food and gifts, Old Red Tree Farm donated 15 Christmas trees that were raffled off to families in need.
