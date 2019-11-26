Parade — On Nov. 21 third grade students from Sonoma Country Day School led a “Gratitude Parade” that went around their school and then through the airport business park area down to the Redwood Empire Food Bank to celebrate the results of their food drive. The class, captained by teachers Melissa Kang and Heather Zeeb, led the school’s food drive and spearheaded the efforts. They then created homemade floats signifying the things they were thankful for, including family, first responders, sports and health, friends and school. They had set a goal of 1,400 pounds but all in all, they gathered 1,627 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 1,355 meals. Photos Heather Bailey

