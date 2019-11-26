Parade — On Nov. 21 third grade students from Sonoma Country Day School led a “Gratitude Parade” that went around their school and then through the airport business park area down to the Redwood Empire Food Bank to celebrate the results of their food drive. The class, captained by teachers Melissa Kang and Heather Zeeb, led the school’s food drive and spearheaded the efforts. They then created homemade floats signifying the things they were thankful for, including family, first responders, sports and health, friends and school. They had set a goal of 1,400 pounds but all in all, they gathered 1,627 pounds of food, which is the equivalent of 1,355 meals. Photos Heather Bailey
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Disaster response team to help with Kincade recovery
- Windsor Together
- Together Above All
- Baker stars in national Holiday Baking Championship
- Returning stray pets after Kincade
- Jaguars looking to move up in rough and tumble NBL hoops chase
- Opt outside turkey burner, Nov. 29
- Rancho Cotate slips past Jaguars, 38-33 in NCS football playoffs
- Coffee and crosswords at the library, Dec. 6
- School board meeting, Dec. 3
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Windsor School
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.