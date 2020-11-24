Foppoli and Fudge win their respective races
Earlier than anticipated, Sonoma County voting numbers were finalized on Nov. 23 and while the outcomes in Windsor haven’t changed, the numbers have shifted slightly.
In the race for mayor, Dominic Foppoli emerged the winner over second-placed Rosa Reynoza.
In the final tally, Foppoli took the top spot in the mayoral race, with 6,307 (43.59%) votes. His closest challenger was Reynoza with 4,691 (32.42%) votes. Longtime council member Sam Salmon was third with 1,965 (13.58%) and newcomer Tanya Potter was fourth with 1,505 (10.40%).
In the first district town council race, longtime council member Debora Fudge won with 1,860 (53.87%) of the votes over challenger Jeffrey Leasure with 1,593 votes (46.13%).
Voter turnout for the county was a whopping 90.57%, with 272,244 of the 300,586 registered voters casting votes.
Local ballot measures affecting Windsor voters, all also received the winning votes necessary to pass. Measure O, the mental health, addiction and homeless services measure won handily with yesses totaling 178,309 (68.07%) and nos at 83,659 (31.93%) and Measure P the changes to the IOLERO oversight of the sheriff’s department receiving 166,483 (64.74%) yes votes and 90,689 (35.26%) nos.
Measure BB approving the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital, which Windsor is in the district for, received 26,696 (84.49%) yesses and 4,900 (15.51%) nos.
Measure DD the extension of at transportation tax, is also looking to pass with 185,307 (70.95%) yesses and 75,878 (29.05%) nos.
