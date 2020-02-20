Opposition fairly split; council votes to move discussions forward
Depending on your viewpoint, the Feb. 12 special meeting of the Windsor Town Council was either an informative conversation about the future of the Town Green and civic center, or a nail in the coffin of the town itself. Townsfolk turned out in droves to either laud the idea or quash it, but in the end the council voted to move forward discussion about a potential hotel and residence on the Town Green, and the new civic buildings the town would be getting in exchange.
At its most basic level, this meeting was meant to allow the council to receive a presentation on the preliminary development alternatives and preliminary economic feasibility analysis for development of the civic center properties and take public comment; identify a preferred development alternative discuss any desired modifications to be incorporated into the preferred development alternative; and finally, after the Windsor Unified School District makes a preliminary determination on its interest in participating in the project, continue discussions and meetings with The Robert Green Company (the developer), the Windsor Unified School District, the Sonoma County Library, the owner of the “Telfer Properties” and the council-appointed Civic Center Advisory Committee.
The meeting began with town staff providing information on the three options outlined for consideration, potential developer Robert Green did a reduced version of his informational presentation from Jan. 22 and an independent financial auditor gave a presentation regarding the financial feasibility of the project.
The nuts and bolts
According to the presentation, each of the three preliminary development alternatives have the following common features: a hotel, active ground level uses along the north side of the Town Green, a multipurpose park pavilion; retention of the community garden and playground; and retention of the stands of oak trees on the east and west sides of the current civic center area.
The hotel consists of 151 rooms, a ballroom and meeting space, restaurant, retail space as well as other amenities, such as a second-level pool, spa and fitness center. Ground level uses proposed along the north side of the Town Green include two restaurants, a bar, a ballroom and meeting rooms. A 24-foot wide pedestrian promenade is proposed in the area between the hotel building and the Town Green. The pedestrian promenade would serve as an extension of the Town Green, and could feature seating, vending or displays, and other passive or active activities.
In each of the three preliminary development alternatives, the existing library is proposed to be replaced with a multipurpose pavilion and new green open space at the northeast corner of the Town Green that would extend the Town Green to the roundabout at Old Redwood Highway and allow for views into the Town Green. The multipurpose pavilion is comprised of two spaces, a larger public stage and multipurpose space facing the Town Green, and a smaller private multipurpose space behind the larger space facing Old Redwood Highway.
The existing community garden is retained in each of the three preliminary development alternatives. In Alternatives A and B, the community garden would be relocated slightly south of its current location. In Alternative C, the community garden is retained in its current location. The existing stands of oak trees on the east and west sides of the civic center area will be preserved in each of the alternatives. The stand of oak trees on the east side of the civic center area will be encircled by the circular driveway of the hotel.
The primary difference between Alternative C and the others is the acquisition of the “Telfer Properties” located north and west of the civic center. The addition of these properties allows for most of the government offices, including town offices, the library and the Windsor Unified School District offices to be housed in a single building. A stand-alone police station, built to current “essential services construction standards,” would be located across the street.
The new civic center building would be on the roundabout at the very north end of the overall site at the confluence of Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Road. Residential units would line and be oriented toward Old Redwood Highway.
Most importantly, the economic performance of Alternative C is estimated to generate sufficient revenue to fund the relocation and development of the public facilities solely from the tax revenues and ground lease revenues to be generated by the alternative — a key goal of the project.
Money matters and quelling rumors
The finances were discussed by Debbie Kern from Keyser Marston Associates, who had been tasked with providing an independent analysis of the preliminary financial information provided by the Robert Green Company. The proposed development concept was required to meet two feasibility thresholds: that it will generate sufficient return to the private investment community to secure funding for the project and that it will generate sufficient new revenue to the town to fund the cost of developing a new civic center.
In general, they found that the financial model was sound and within industry standards, however, in the case of both the projected room rate ($420 a night) and the cost of the residential units ($1.4 million), they were pronounced consistent with other wine country properties but a “new and untested product for Windsor.”
Town Manager Ken MacNab took a moment to attempt to dispel some of the many rumors that have swirled on social media regarding the project. He reassured the community that the Town Green was neither being sold, nor privatized. Similarly, he reaffirmed that the library was not going away, and confirmed that it is desperately undersized and that the library itself is eager for a new home in Windsor.
He did confirm that the Huerta gym would be demolished, but pointed out that that would be the case for any future redevelopment of the civic center or Town Green, but that the town is going to preserve the services and programs currently offered there, and that ultimately another gym will be built elsewhere, likely Keiser Park. He also stated the town is considering approaching the school district about the use of the gym at the shuttered Windsor Creek elementary school in the interim.
He also addressed the concerns raised by the revelation of alleged environmental violations by the Robert Green Company at the project it is currently constructing in Healdsburg.
“First and foremost, that site is different in scale and the amount of resources. Yes, mistakes were made, but not only did they keep us informed of the violations, but we did our own investigation and since then what we’ve heard is that the site has been well managed and there have been no violations,” he said. “We are not concerned about it happening here, but of course there will be a full environmental review, which will identify all resources and impacts and those impacts must be addressed or mitigated.”
He also addressed concerns that the Sparks Memorial Stage would be replaced, because the money for the stage was donated in honor of veterans by the late Admiral Sparks.
“The stage as proposed today would be removed but will be replaced by a stage in a new multipurpose structure. Parks and Rec have reached out to Jillian Rosenberg, Admiral Sparks’ daughter and the veterans, the military banner program, the commander of VFW and everyone contacted appreciated being apprised of what is being considered. No one expressed any real concern or opposition, but they do want to follow and be kept informed if the project goes forward and if stage is removed, they want a respectful and dignified transition.”
Finally, he addressed concerns that the so-called Telfer properties are contaminated.
“It is true that the site does have soil contamination that has been assessed by the appropriate state agencies. It is fully understood the extent to which the dirt is contaminated, and an approved cleanup plan by the regional board for cleaning up that site is in place. Prior to any transaction, that property will have to be cleaned, by the owner, before we accept that property. We will not accept the property until it is cleaned,” he said.
He summed up by pointing out the potential importance of the project. “This is a big project and a transformational project, but also a tremendous opportunity for the town ... the fact we have all these (agencies) together now, is remarkable and rare, it doesn’t just happen ... if executed correctly it will fulfill a longstanding goal for the side of the Green, retain the Town Green as a space that is for residents, help the library and school district and town meet their space needs for future and continue to provide services, at no cost to the tax payer. To underscore this opportunity cannot be understated, in staffs’ opinion.”
Divided community
But once the town, developers and financiers had had their say, it was the community’s turn, as more than 41 people stood in line to give their opinion to the council. Among the commenters, there were 15 firm statements against, 17 firm statements for, and an additional nine who had a mixed response to the project, who liked some ideas and hated others.
The nays were primarily concerned with the scale of the project, the perception of the Town Green becoming a front yard for the hotel and residences, the fear that should the finances not come through the town would be left holding the bag without the promised civic center, or with a scaled down version of it, and that Windsor was in danger of becoming Healdsburg, which several residents defined as the town no longer existing for the residents, but only existing for tourists.
The yeas were primarily focused on the desperate need for foot traffic in the downtown and Town Green businesses, the need for all of the current civic center facilities to have upgraded and larger facilities that the town cannot otherwise pay for, the possibility of jobs for local contractors and tradesmen, and several speakers spoke on behalf on the library being in desperate need of a larger and upgraded space.
The council gets realistic and nostalgic
When it came time for the council to express their thoughts, it was clear they had spent some time thinking on the project, but also accepted the realization that not everyone will be happy.
“I have to say that no matter how this ends up, it won’t be perfect,” said Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie. “There will be parts you like and parts you won’t like, because it won’t be perfect, it never is. What we’re talking about is change, and it’s uncomfortable whatever we do, it’s always been uncomfortable. I’m sure I could go back to when we were building the Green and find letters saying same things about the downtown, saying it going to change the small town. Politics is fighting people for what they don’t want, until its built and then they want it.
“So, let’s look at what we’re talking about here. This wasn’t built for town,” he continued, gesturing to the civic chambers. “It was a school. It worked fine when the town was 10,000 people, but now we have 28,000 and we who work here, they are jam-packed, there is no other room. Same with the police department, they’re like sardines. The library has been so undersized for years. This is a true win for all of town of Windsor. It’s not going to be perfect or solve everything, but it’s a step in the right direction and the right thing to do.”
“This is one of the biggest challenges of being an elected official. You mostly aren’t going to make everyone happy, you’ll satisfy some people and make many others very unhappy or angry and that is the challenge of being in this position,” said Vice Mayor Esther Lemus. “We are balancing many different interests and factors and sometimes those are competing interests and sometimes they are irreconcilable, but regardless of the decision we have to come back together. That’s, the beauty of Windsor it’s not about this building or that building, its about us as a community and I don’t believe that a hotel is going to take away that community.
“This is an opportunity because this unique financing pays for itself rather than having to pay from general fund for the town hall, police station, library, school district and it’s also an opportunity to generate funds for our local economy and local merchants,” she continued. “I have seen over the course of my lifetime so many business fold on the Town Green, tons, and it’s sad and I recognize the need for more foot traffic, it doesn’t take an expert to figure that out. It will bring people out to come and shop local and support local business owners and increase the economic vitality of the entire area.”
“I’m not opposed to the project but I would like to know what the people think,” said Sam Salmon, alluding to an earlier question he had about putting the project on the ballot. “I think I’ll let the council move forward and go to the next level, and then the finances will come into it and then we’ll weigh how much we’re going to risk.”
Councilmember Deborah Fudge and Mayor Dominic Foppoli both took a historic view, agreeing with Okrepkie’s memories off all the previous projects which were opposed, but are now part of the fabric of the town.
“I have very vivid memories of my parents freaking out about the idea of incorporation and how it was going to destroy Windsor. Also, being from west Windsor, I very clearly remember what everybody thought was a horrible idea by building this ‘main street Disneyland’ called the Town Green. I was acutely aware of everybody’s concerns, I grew up going through them, and for the record, most of you are the people we were worried about moving into our town and you know what? Most of you are pretty good,” Foppoli said with a laugh.
In the end, Okrepkie, Lemus, Foppoli and Fudge all voted in favor of moving to the next step, including choosing option C as the preferred option, though with a few possible changes the council wished to discuss further, namely whether the hotel should front directly on the Green or if there should still be a street all the way around the Green. Salmon voted against.
When he called for the vote, Foppoli said pointedly, “All in favor of moving slightly farther down the road on a project that is still not being approved.”
