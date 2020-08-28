Even though folks may be growing more anxious to get home, CalFire Chief Ben Nicholls said there is still work to be done when it comes to buttoning up lines near Sweetwater Springs and up McPeak Road. As of Friday night, Aug. 28, the Walbridge Fire is still at 55,353 acres and is 28% contained. The Meyers Fire is 2,360 acres and 99% contained.
A new batch up evacuation downgrades was issued Friday night, converting part of Zone 1D5 and part of Zone 1B3 from an evacuation order into an evacuation warning. This encompasses the following areas in Zone 1D5: Westside Road south of Sweetwater Springs Road, north of the Russian River and west of the Hacienda Bridge to Korbel. The partial evacuation downgrade of Zone 1B3 includes: north and east of Lions Head Ranch Road at King Ridge Road and south and west of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road.
McPeak Road north of Wasson Road, Mount Jackson Resort Road and Lions Head Ranch Road remain under evacuation order. Additionally, the remainder of Zone 1B3 remains under an evacuation order.
The evacuation warning that was issued for map grid 2A2 was lifted.
Backfiring and line work are still being completed in the Mount Jackson area in order to contain hot spots and hold established dozer lines.
“Crews are still making headway out there and working their way around the fire. Crews are trying to go direct up on Mount Jackson Resort Road back down to Sweetwater Springs and Pasquini Canyon back towards Sweetwater Springs as well,” Nicholls said.
Hand crews are working in the area to get more lines cut in and cut off the fire from any further advancement.
“We are trying to get some crews into an area where we currently have indirect line, but due to the topography there at the top of McPeak Road we are having a little difficulty with that, but we have a dozer line down below it so we’re optimistic that that will hold but we’re trying to get crews onto the fire’s edge to get that cut in,” he said.
First responders are also working in a remote area of Pool Ridge and the base of Red Slide to button up the corner there. Nicholls said teams were also working on hose lays to address the part of the fire that had made its way down to the grove of redwood trees in Armstrong Woods.
“Crews are mopping up that line but there is no further advancement into the Armstrong Woods grove,” Nicholls said.
On the northern side of the fire near Los Lomas, a backfiring operation was conducted, and the operation is still holding as crews put in hose lays and reinforce the line on the upper north corner of the fire.
In the Mill Creek area, Nichols said there was a backfiring operation that was conducted several nights ago to tie in the Mill Creek Road section, but due to the increase in relative humidity it didn’t burn quite as clean as crews needed it to.
Crews will continue to get those interior islands to burn out so there is no threat of flare ups along the line.
Nicholls noted that as we move into the two-week mark of the incident people may be growing tired of being away from their homes. He said with the resources and the engine count that is currently assigned to the fire, approximately 733 acres are assigned per fire engine to try to wrestle with the smoke and the hot spots that are still smoldering.
“Just know that they are doing everything they can as fast as they can to get you home,” Nicholls said.
District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins emphasized that folks who are still under a mandatory evacuation who need help with lodging or food can reach out to her district 5 team for help.
“Please let us know. You can email District 5, that is the number ‘5’ not spelled out, at sonoma-county.org (district5@sonoma-county.org),” Hopkins said.
Hopkins also said that she has been coordinating with Congressman Huffman and Thompson to organize critical needs assistance, also known as CNA. This form of assistance could provide $500 per household for anyone who was displaced from their home by the fire.
“We are working with federal partners to determine the criteria of who will be able to qualify for this benefit,” Hopkins said. She said the District 5 team will send out an email via a newsletter as soon as they get confirmation about this resource.
In terms of other forms of aid, the county will be opening two local assistance centers (LACs), one in Guerneville at the Bank of America building and one in Healdsburg at the high school. As the re-entry checkpoints close the personal protective equipment and information provided there will be made available at the local assistance centers.
The Guerneville LAC at 16390 Main Street, will be open starting tomorrow, from 1 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Healdsburg LAC will be open the same hours this weekend and will be located at 1024 Prince Street in Healdsburg.
According to a county of Sonoma press release, “Language access services, including Spanish interpretation, will be available at the LACs. To comply with safety procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all visitors must wear facial coverings and socially distance from others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.