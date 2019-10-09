Illegal weapons—According to the Windsor Police Department, on Sept 30, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Windsor deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of Old Redwood Highway. The driver, a 22-year old Windsor resident, along with a 25-year old passenger were “contacted inside the vehicle.” During a probation search of the vehicle, deputies located loaded, high-capacity magazines and firearm accessories. Deputies also searched a backpack and located a 9mm handgun that was illegally modified to fire in a fully automatic capacity. The driver was booked into county jail for being in possession of a fully automatic machine gun, possession of a controlled substance, converting a firearm into a machine gun and carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle. Photos courtesy of Windsor Police Facebook Page
