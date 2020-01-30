Meeting brought together community, builder and town to discuss ideas
On Jan. 22, community members, elected officials, various town staff members and other interested parties met with Robert Green of the Robert Green Company and members of their architectural firm BAR to have a preliminary look and conversation about the future of the north side of the Town Green and civic center.
“I’d like everyone to remember that the goal of the planning process, the primary goal is to complete Town Green by promoting uses that will activate the Green and make a more cohesive town center,” said town manager Ken MacNab. “Sounds simple, but we know that the path is complex. We have existing buildings, multiple government agencies, property acquisition, financing and public-private partnerships. Staff has been working with the development team, who will also will presenting their findings (to the town council).
“We’re not focusing tonight on what is being considered. We have a presentation from Robert Green and their architects BAR, we won’t be getting into a ton of details. We want you to fully understand what is being talked about; this is intended to be a less formal meeting,” he finished.
Economic Development Director Tim Ricard provided information about the stages of the project, and how it had come to be. At present, the hope would be for building applications and ground breaking would occur in 2022.
“I want to underscore a few points,” said MacNab. “No decision has been made by the council to move forward yet; it is the top priority at the Feb. 5 meeting and we will present detailed information, costs and the financial feasibility of working with the property owners, also asking (the council) to give direction on which of options they would ask developer to proceed with.”
The Robert Green Company is a sole proprietorship that specializes in resort, hotel and lodging projects all over the western United States. The projects feature some combination of hotel rooms and housing facilities as well as restaurants owned by the company.
The project encompasses the land on the northeastern side of the Green, including the areas currently occupied by the library, the police station, the Huerta gym, the civic center and the school district. In addition, Green is looking at purchasing another triangular sliver of land north of the current site currently owned by the Telford family, as well as another piece of Telford land across the street from that sliver.
In basic terms, the vision for the area is a 151-key hotel, with six restaurants (owned and branded by Green), a rooftop pool and bar, spa and significant conference and ballroom space. There will also be a housing unit, with furnished town homes and flats, and a new pavilion for entertaining and events.
On the Telford property, a new multi-story building will be constructed that will encompass the library, the civic center and the school district, while an additional piece of Telford land across the street will house the new police station.
The proposed design will preserve the community garden and the children’s play area, as well as the two significant oak groves currently in place, although one will now be located within the circular driveway between the two hotel and residences. There is significant parking within the structures as well as additional street spaces. A total of 495 parking spaces will be created with the project.
“The economic benefits to the town, we believe, are substantial. We’ve done math on what we can do if we build the project right,” Green said. “If we look at, it generates millions in tax and Transit Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenue. And, economic benefits such as visitor spending — they won’t just eat or shop in our places, they’ll go all around the Town Green.”
Throughout the meeting, Green stressed that while they had crafted plans and proposals and a funding stream and plans for their build, they were in such early days that nothing is set in stone.
In point of fact, though the Robert Green Company had won the initial request for qualifications process, and thus won an exclusive negotiating agreement with the town, the final development stages and commitments are still some ways off. There is not even a development agreement in place yet between the town and the company.
“We’ll get into this more when we talk to city, but the Reader’s Digest version is that our concept is to acquire the Telford property, convey it to the city in exchange for city conveying to us the land for the residential project to we can sell it, but to have a ground lease with the town for the hospitality component. This will generate long term revenue and a long term cash flow stream,” Green said.
One issue, which MacNab addressed directly, was that of the future of the Huerta gym.
“We have heard, and it is clear to us, the sentimental attachment to Huerta gym,” he said. “Unfortunately, in any scenario that gym is going to have to be relocated. We have some ideas, and ultimately the plan is to house a new facility at Keiser Park. We have ideas of how to keep the services and programming available until the permanent replacement is finished. One idea is using the Windsor Creek gym. It is comparable size, though it doesn’t address all of the concerns, be we will try to keep the services and programs available.”
They then opened up the floor up to questions from a room full of locals and other interested parties, such as representatives of the library and school district.
In response to concerns about workforce housing, Green shared that while they had no concrete plans yet, they expected such a requirement to be part of the final approval, and shared that at a project in Jackson Hole, WY they built 34 units on-site as affordable housing for workers.
There were also questions about the ownership of the new pavilion envisioned for the Town Green, as well as the access to the oak groves.
“(The pavilion is) a multi-use facility, and we’re completely open to whatever the city wants to do, we want it to serve the community,” said Green. “We would like to use back half as a venue for events, but the front half should be more of a public venue. (However,) somebody has to operate it. We can do that too and have significant marketing experience and dollars and will work with the town, but we can do whatever the town wants. The tree grove is a park way, there is no privatization of that. We would like to use it and activate it, and we think that would benefit the town, to get more groups and events to this grove of oak trees. We don’t need to own it, we just want to utilize it in some capacity.”
“I want to dispel this myth I’ve seen around, the town is not turning the Town Green over to the Robert Green Company,” MacNab added. “We will be discussing the back portion of the pavilion with council, and determining public access, but the Green will remain under town control. We are not turning it over.”
There were also questions about the current Sparks Memorial Pavilion, which was paid for by donations from local families to honor Windsor veterans. While Green didn’t commit to preserving it, he stressed that they were still very much in the planning and programming stage, and that nothing was set in stone.
There were also concerns raised about enclosing the Green and altering traffic patterns, the fact that the civic buildings would now be located two blocks north of the Green rather than directly adjacent to it and whether or not the new vision is family-friendly enough.
Representatives of other business on the Green and the Chamber of Commerce expressed their pleasure at the project and excitement over what the project will bring to the town.
Representatives of the library expressed their excitement at the potential new 15,000-square-foot home for one of the most used, but currently smallest, branches in the county, however Ray Holley, community relations manager for the Sonoma County Library, was concerned that even more space would be needed.
“We need at least 20,000 square feet of space, at minimum, and we are keenly interested in staying involved,” he said.
From here, Green will be presenting to the council his current plans and ideas as well as the numbers for the financial feasibility of the project.
After the meeting, according to a statement from Ricard, the presentation of the preliminary options for the Windsor Civic Center was moved from the Feb. 5 regular town council meeting to a special meeting on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting was rescheduled based on feedback received at community meeting to dedicate ample time for discussion of the item.
Any further questions or comments can be directed to Tim Ricard, economic development manager, at 707-838-1000 or tricard@townofwindsor.com.
