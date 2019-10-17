In the end, very few lost power
On Oct. 8, the Town of Windsor (and the whole of Sonoma County) got word that PG&E would be shutting off power as part of its fire prevention plan to undertake “public safety power shutoffs” (PSPS) when weather conditions — such as low humidity, high temperatures and high winds — are favorable to wildfires.
Initial maps and notices from PG&E indicated that the whole of the town would likely be turned off, and as a result, schools were shuttered and a state of emergency was declared for the town. Lines of anxious shoppers formed at the grocery stores and the spill-over from gas stations blocked roadways. Various local stations ended up running out of gas and having to close for a period of time.
However, by the morning of Oct. 9, the only areas within town limits affected were along the Shiloh Road corridor, and some of the areas in the unincorporated parts of Windsor. Though the schools had initially planned to stay shuttered through at least Oct. 10 and possibly Oct. 11, the realization that power was still flowing to all the campuses, and the majority of the town, and that no additional shut offs were coming, had the district re-opening on Thursday, Oct. 10.
In the meantime, the Windsor library opened to give students out of school a place to go and activities to enjoy, and the town opened a community charging center providing device charging, games and puzzles and a TV for news updates.
One initial challenge, however, was that as soon as PG&E announced its intentions, its website crashed as customers tried to see if they were in the outage barriers.
“On Monday, in preparation for increased traffic, we doubled the database capacity on our site, but even with that, we are seeing seven or eight times the normal traffic on the site (we are also seeing a significantly increased number of calls to our call center),” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras in a statement. “As a result, the website is operating very slowly and many customers are getting an error message or are unable to get the information they need related to the PSPS event.”
Power was restored to the Shiloh corridor on the morning of the Oct. 11, and most other locations by the late afternoon.
On the front lines of decision making and communications were Windsor Unified School District’s Superintendent Brandon Krueger and Town Manager and Director of Emergency Services Ken MacNab, who answered questions about the experience of the first PSPS in Windsor and the performance of local agencies.
How did you feel the notification system worked once the decision was made? Did everything function as hoped? How was your interaction with other organizations like the county, fire and police?
MacNab: The town received automated government agency notifications from PG&E both in advance of and during the event. The government agency notifications contained essentially the same information as the notifications that were sent out to the public by PG&E. We were also able to access information on a special web portal PG&E set up with some mapping and outage data.
We received better/more detailed information about the status of PG&E’s deliberations and decisions through “Operational Area” conference calls coordinated by the county’s emergency management team. These calls were held three times a day, sometimes with a representative from PG&E participating. The calls were a critical source of information for us and provided a forum for all jurisdictions in the county to briefed on conditions and discuss/coordinate on issues of mutual interest.
We were also in close communication with the Sonoma County Fire District. Chiefs Heine and Gustafson attended our internal planning meetings and provided invaluable guidance to town staff as we made operational plans for responding to a power shutdown. Chief Heine also provided me with continual updates on situation status and the latest weather conditions. They were a great resource for us as well.
Because we contract through the County Sheriff’s office for police services, our police chief was able to coordinate resources needed to respond to a potential power shutdown with relative ease. The main areas of law enforcement concern were safety and security, and traffic control when traffic signals go out.
Overall, I would characterize our coordination with the county, police and fire as being collaborative and beneficial.
How did you feel the notification system worked once the decision was made to close schools?
Brandon Krueger: We were pleased to hear and see that our notification system worked effectively for auto-dial voice calls, texts, emails, push notifications and Facebook pages. We learned two main lessons, however. One, there were a few instances where parent or staff contact information was not updated, and we sent out a reminder to all to make sure that we had the most current contact information for everyone as we only have in our system what information is provided. Two, our auto-dial voice calls show up as coming from areas outside of Windsor and may not appear as a call that needs attention. We are working with our vendor to fix this issue and provide an identification that recipients will know the source of.
How did the interface with PG&E work? At one point you had been told the whole town could lose power, but then it didn't come to pass. Have you had discussions with them about this?
MacNab: The communication structure put in place was that PG&E would brief county emergency management staff on their activities and status of decision-making, and that information would then be shared with jurisdictions and other agencies during the Operational Area conference calls I mentioned. We really did not have any direct interaction with PG&E during this event.
It was surprising that our power did not go out when the information provided by PG&E indicated that it would. I am not sure if this was the result of a mapping issue or if PG&E determined late that they could avoid shutting down power to Windsor. Either way, there is clearly a need for more accurate forecasting with respect to the “footprint” of areas to impacted by a power shutdown. This is a comment we will share with them in the debriefing process.
Also concerning to me is that this event will be remembered as a “false alarm” and that in the future residents may not take warnings of a possible power shutdown as seriously.
I do believe PG&E was very cautious in their forecasting and was cognizant and thoughtful about the impacts their decisions would have on the community. As a result, information and decision-making was fluid and sometimes delayed, making emergency management difficult and leaving us little option but to plan for the worst-case scenario.
By their own admission, PG&E recognized that they need to provide better communication and more accurate information with respect to identifying the areas that will lose power during a power shutdown. Going forward, I expect that they will improve in both of these areas.
Krueger: We received frequent information from Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE), the county's Emergency Operations Center (EOC), local agencies (fire district and town messaging) and PG&E. In addition, we frequently checked information available on the advertised PG&E website. The main problem, of course, was that the PG&E website page was unavailable for most of the time between Oct. 7 and 9.
All notifications and maps indicated that Windsor would be impacted for at least two days, beginning at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8 and likely until at least 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9. We sent out notifications based on the information we received, as well as took measures to power down specific technology and equipment as part of our loss prevention measures.
And then it all shifted. On Oct. 8, through campus and department assessments, we realized that all WUSD facilities were in full power. Again, we kept in contact with SCOE, the county's EOC, and local agencies to get updates from PG&E. When we were confirmed on the afternoon of Oct. 8 as having full power, and that there were no additional outages planned on behalf of PG&E, we were relieved to hear that we could serve our approximately 5,000 students and not have them lose another day of instruction.
In addition, we maintained safe learning and working environments, we did not lose any of our food and perishable supplies, we did not have to risk another day of potentially not being reimbursed for the approximately $280,000 lost from lack of attendance (that the state cannot guarantee as a reimbursable loss — fortunately, we built in emergency days on June 1 and June 2, 2020 just in case we need to use them), to name a few positive factors going into the decision to reopen on Oct. 9.
It was definitely a most frustrating situation and a meeting is being scheduled to follow up with our representative from PG&E to avoid any unnecessary school closures in the future.
Anything you want to say or add about how the town functioned or approached the issue of the power outage. Any lessons learned?
McNab: I am proud of how our staff responded in preparing for the potential power shutdown. We have good plan in place and are ready to serve to the community should a power shutdown occur.
What about the school district?
Krueger: We received some questions about what goes in to closing schools for emergency purposes, and most specifically for a PG&E-initiated public safety power shutoff. Due to the limited amount of space we are provided for emergency messaging and the time that it takes to get information out, we often put out the most essential and basic communication that covers the key points (event, dates, basic facts, follow up, resources, etc.) in the event we have information confirming our need to close schools.
In addition to recommendations from PG&E, local and state agencies, and disaster preparedness experts, the following factors are also an essential part of the “why” schools are closed during a planned power outage for longer period of time: county-wide closure plan and process (after numerous meetings with PG & E and safety/disaster preparedness experts) including information about infrastructure, roads/transportation routes, etc.; food services regulations for meal programs (kitchens must close when the power is out and are very limited on what foods they are authorized to serve); classroom temperature requirements (without heat and air); lack of power, technology, phones, limited/no communications (safety and emergency risks); health risks (especially for students with medications and special health management plans); consideration of staff with families and children who also may need care; and lack of known reimbursements for loss of attendance revenue and other operational expenses.
Finally, as a reminder, in the event of a PG&E power outage during the day, we are prepared to continue school for the remainder of the day, provided conditions are safe for students and staff.
We learned that while we must trust the information provided to us, and that people appreciate getting emergency plan notifications sooner than later, we may need to wait for the messaging to go out until a time closer to a planned shutoff time, verifying that it is a reality.
