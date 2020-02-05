massagesawarded.jpeg

Massages—The Windsor Chamber of Commerce spearheaded a funding drive to buy 136 massage gift certificates for first responders. Chamber president Lorene Romero presented the certificates to the first responders on Jan. 21 who kept Windsor safe during the Kincade Fire, including Sonoma County Fire District, Windsor Police Department; Sonoma County Animal Services and Bell’s Ambulance EMTs. Photo Lorene Romero

