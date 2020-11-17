Sonoma County voting numbers were updated on Nov. 13 and while the outcomes in Windsor haven’t changed, the numbers have shifted slightly. The final count will be certified on Dec.1.
In the race for mayor, Dominic Foppoli still holds a healthy lead over second-placed Rosa Reynoza.
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 4, Foppoli held a healthy lead in the mayoral race, with 4,837 (44.92%) votes. His closest challenger was Reynoza with 3,342 (31.04%) votes. Sam Salmon was third with 1,567 (14.55%) and newcomer Tanya Potter was fourth with 1,022 (9.49%). In the first district town council race, longtime council member Debora Fudge was leading with 1,397 (55.20%) of the votes over challenger Jeffrey Leasure with 1,134 votes (44.80%).
As of the most recent update, Foppoli leads with 6,234 votes (43.74%) with Reynoza in second with 4,602 (32.29%). Salmon and Potter are still third (1,948/13.67%) and fourth (1,468/10.30%), respectively.
Fudge’s race has added votes, but the spread between Fudge and Leasure has stayed steady, with Fudge receiving 1,825 (53.68%) of the votes and Leasure garnering 1,575 (46.32%).
Voter turnout for the county is currently reported as a whopping 89.03%.
Local ballot measures have also continued on their previous trajectory with Measure O, the mental health, addiction and homeless services measure winning handily with ‘yes’ votes totaling 175,239 (67.99%) and ‘no’ votes at 85,522 (32.01%) and Measure P the changes to the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach (IOLERO) oversight of the sheriff’s department receiving 163,805 (64.73%) yes votes and 89,250 (35.27%) nos.
Measure BB approving the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital, which Windsor is in the district for, received 26,301 (84.57%) yes votes and 4,798 (15.43%) nos.
Measure DD the extension of at transportation tax, is also looking to pass with 182,135 (70.86%) yes votes and 74,909 (29.14%) nos.
