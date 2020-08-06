During a regular meeting of the Windsor Unified School District on May 5, the school board approved the appointment of Forrest Harper as the new Principal of Alternative Education for the district.
Harper will be stepping into the role preciously served by Susan Nystrom, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year. This role includes leadership of North Bay Met Academy, Windsor Oaks Academy and other alternative programs, including credit recovery and home hospital education.
Harper was most recently vice principal at Analy and Santa Rosa High Schools in Santa Rosa, where he distinguished himself for his excellent communication skills, and his ability to build strong collaborative relationships with colleagues, students and families. Harper’s career in education began in his role as a social studies teacher at Vista Verde Middle School and Roseland University Prep.
Harper earned his Bachelor’s degree with a major in history from University of Hartford. He earned his Master’s Degree at Concordia University, and his administrator’s certification from Sonoma State University.
Harper is a California native and a longtime resident of Sonoma County with his spouse and two school age daughters. He is already deeply engaged in his new role in Windsor, remarking, “I am so impressed with the groundbreaking work that WUSD has done with alternative education and honored to lead these teams to new levels of innovation.”
-Submitted by Windsor Unified School District
