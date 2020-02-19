The Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship, in partnership with the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging and the Town of Windsor, is excited to announce a new community outreach program, Windsor Wheels.
With the objective to support enhanced mobility and reduce isolation for senior residents 60 years and over, Windsor Wheels is currently recruiting volunteer drivers. As the senior population grows, more transportation resources are vital to the social, emotional and physical health of our senior population.
Volunteer drivers, using their own vehicles, transport local seniors to much needed medical appointments, social/recreational activities and essential errands such as grocery shopping. Eligible senior riders reside in the town of Windsor and in North Santa Rosa, specifically within the bounds of Highway 12 to the south, and Highway 101 west to Fulton Road. This model of volunteer driver transportation for local seniors has been successfully utilized for many years in communities such as Sebastopol and Sausalito.
“I am very grateful that the Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship is putting together this much needed program for our non-driving Windsor residents. Anything that will allow those who have no means of transportation the ability to have better access to health care, a way to get to the grocery store and the opportunity to attend all the programs we offer at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center, is the absolute best news ever. One of the most frequent phone calls we receive pertain to what free transportation options are available in Windsor. We are so excited to be able to say, call Windsor Wheels,” said Erin Stroud, Recreation Program Supervisor at the Windsor Senior Recreation Center in a statement.
Volunteer driver informational meetings, orientations and trainings are on-going and held at The Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship located at 9619 Old Redwood Highway in Windsor.
-Submitted by Tamara Stanley, Director of Development,The Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.