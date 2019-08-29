As she takes the reins at Mattie Washburn, new principal Julie Stearn is hoping to bring forward programs from her previous stint at Windsor Creek Elementary in order to recognize the achievements of students.
“I’d love to continue some of my traditions I started over at Windsor Creek, for example my award assemblies,” Stearn said. “They’re definitely a lot of work but I see the end output of it where it is just so rewarding. They’ve never had that here, the once-a-month award assemblies where I’m honoring kids. I am switching how I want to do it, rather than students of the month, I’m looking at things like Character Counts where the teachers are teaching a character, respect is our first one. They’re going to be teaching it in the classroom, I’m trying to teach it myself whenever I’m with the kiddos and then having an assembly where teachers point out two or three kids that they caught being respectful throughout that month they are teaching it and they write a little blurb about them and then I get to read about and honor the kids, and I love that tradition.”
Stearn had the opportunity to hand out such an award the first week of school, when she observed one of her tony charges holding open a door for another child. “I was like ‘what is your name’ and he was like ‘Hector’ and I was like ‘what room are you in’ and he said Room 3, and I said ‘I am going to come to you later.’ I got to go in the classroom and the whole class was listening and I was like ‘I want to tell everybody that I caught somebody doing something,’ and of course their eyes were like whaa,” Stern said miming wide-eyed shock and fear. “And I said ‘it was something good, Hector was holding a door open for somebody.’”
Stern has a love of the surf, and hands out surfer-themed rubber ducks as awards. “ I said let’s have a round of applause for Hector’ and now they are all being respectful, ‘I’ll hold the door for you, no I’ll hold the door for you,’” she said with a smile.
Stearn has determined though that the format may change a little, “The Kindergarten teachers have given me some input, (those kids) can’t sit as long my second and third graders and that’s hard so I want to be respectful of what they can and cant do, but I want to do something like that.”
Stearn also hope to provide some additional experience for teachers. “One of the best things I’ve gotten to do as a principal is go in teachers’ classrooms. They’re absolutely amazing and awe inspiring and I get the honor of going in and seeing their cool teaching,” she said. “As teachers we don’t get to do that because how can you? You’re teaching yourselves, so I’d like to arrange time where I can take over their class and they can go watch their colleagues and just get inspired by their colleagues.”
