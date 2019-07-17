New Windsor High School principal talks about how he got here and what he’s excited for
Lamar Collins didn’t originally want to be a teacher. But, a series of unique roles and careers catapulted him towards education, and the new Windsor High School principal is ecstatic to be a part of the Windsor Jaguar community and is excited to be in a role that helps coach and lead students.
Collins, who grew up in Virginia, said his first focus in life was graduating high school.
“I was in the school library one day reading the newspaper and it said only 2% of the kids (in my neighborhood) graduate high school and when I read that article I said to myself, ‘You know what, I’m going to be one of those 2%,’”
When graduation day came Collins was faced with the question that many newly graduated high schoolers ponder, “Now what?”
It was then he was approached by a recruiter and joined the army and was based in Texas at Fort Hood and later in El Paso. He later got several degrees in education and biology and worked as a school administrator in Fort Worth, TX.
At first he wanted to explore business but he then got an itch to get into the science field and work in genetics.
“There was an Exxon oil ship that ran into an iceberg in the Alaskan sound and it spilled oil and messed up a lot of wildlife and I was looking at the news one day and they said there was an enzyme in bacteria that could break down oil, but they couldn’t put that bacteria into the Alaskan sound so they cut out the genetic code of that enzyme and put it in another bacteria that could stand the frigid temperatures… and that’s how they dealt with the issue,” Collins said.
“I thought to myself that is kind of fascinating, so I got interested in genetics.”
Consequently, Collins set out on a path towards becoming a geneticist.
“I was on my path to being a geneticist, I was working in the lab and we were looking at blood and it was very interesting to me and I told a joke and nobody laughed and I was like, ‘I cannot be a geneticist,’ but I love science so I thought I could be a teacher.”
Motivational speaking
Collins’ route to becoming a motivational speaker also started unexpectedly.
According to Collins when he was a teacher there was a requirement to teach sex education.
“I always just kept it real and I wasn’t into it at first and I said, ‘Well someone really has to educate these kids,’ so I started in my classroom… and word got around that this Coach Collins guy keeps it real and others started hearing about it and said, ‘Can you come say what you said to a bigger group?’”
Collins said people started asking him if he could also talk about student success and having a plan for life, and thus he came into the motivational speaker role with the help of some Tony Robbins tapes.
Radio work
Collins’ radio show came along when his local radio heard about his public speaking and had him on the show. Later, an opening in the show led to his new radio gig.
“The host that had interviewed me was leaving,” Collins said, so the show’s general manager asked him if he would be interested in doing the show.
“And I was like, ‘hey, I can talk to anybody if I have a topic,’” Collins mused.
The show lifted off from there, at which point Collins said people started to recognize him by voice.
New role
So what is Collins most excited about for his new role as principal?
He said he is looking forward to being a coach figure for students.
“I’m just excited to be a coach. I’m a coacher guy, I believe in working hard and playing hard. I think people ought to work hard, there is nothing wrong with working hard, but I also think it’s good to have fun,” Collins said. “This is my passion, I don’t mind putting in hours and hours of work, because I was put on Earth to be a high school principal and I believe that with all of my heart. It is not just what I do, it is who I am.”
He’s also excited about getting in some California experiences in on his free time, such as spending time at the river or visiting San Francisco.
“I’m excited about going to some football games and some basketball games. My son and I both love basketball and he wants to go to some Warriors games,” he said.
He’s also excited about tubing and kayaking on local waterways.
In terms of when he’s on the job, he said students, teachers and parents can expect him to always give 100%, yet in return, he expects them to give their 100% in all that they may do as well.
“Let’s say we are at the football game and someone scores a touchdown, I might go over and give them a chest bump, let’s say we’re at a basketball game, I might be the one cheering louder than anyone. I am a part of this school. I am going to be there, I am going to be visible,” he said.
However, he also noted that he can be tough as nails when the need arises.
Finally, Collins said of his role, "You can look forward to me developing relationships with the community, with the kids, parents and the teachers.”
