Appreciation—Local members of the Xi Psi Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi visited the Sonoma County Fire District Station 1 on Old Redwood Highway in Windsor to express their appreciation and gratitude for protecting Windsor during the recent Kincade Fire. They presented the firemen on hand with a poster from the Windsor Senior Center, sandwiches courtesy of Windsor Safeway on Brooks Road and homemade goodies including cookies, brownies, pumpkin bread, sugar coated pecans and a fruit tray. Firemen pictured include: Capt. Jason Jones, Engineer Tom Rathbum, firemen John Hutton and Andrew Kent and apprentice fireman Mac Porter. Sorority sisters pictured include: Phyllis Imand, Chris Keel, Wilma Mc Adams,
Sheila Moura, Dawn Roney and Melissa Spencer.
Photos courtesy of Phyllis Imand
