Celebration—On Friday, Sept. 27 the grand opening of the new and improved Kirkpatrick Stadium at Windsor High School took place, complete with school board members, high school administration, community members and performances from WHS’ drumline, dance and cheer squads. Speakers reminisced about the path to the $2 million renovation, and several discussed their particular joy of the newly finished bathrooms. The money for the upgrade came from the sale of Measure F bonds, approved by voters in 2016. Heather Bailey Photos
