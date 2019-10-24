House of Books—On Oct. 15 the new Brooks Elementary School library was fêted at a ribbon cutting ceremony that not only celebrated the new state-of-the-art facility, but the people who brought it into being. Construction Manager Eric Van Pelt introduced the architect and construction company that helped create the geometric structure, and past school board member Sandy Dobbins and Esther Lemus were also recognized for their part in bringing the project forward. Also on hand were former Brooks principal Kimberlee Kimes who helped Superintendent Brandon Krueger, vice president of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees Eric Heitz and Brooks librarian Kim Szalai cut the red ribbon to officially open the building. Photos Heather Bailey
