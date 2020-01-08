Beverly is a very sweet Plott Hound mix. An active senior, she enjoys walks, active people around her and most dogs except over active puppies. Beverly, who has had some obedience and house training, will be a wonderful companion and is looking for a forever home. She came to Green Dog from a shelter in Beverly Hills and is ready to make her Sonoma County debut for a loving home.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our websiteatgreendogproject.org for more information.
