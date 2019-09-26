And Bingo is his Name-O! Dear Bingo may be a bit more mature at 9 years of age, but this boy still has personality and fun, not to mention how absolutely adorable he is. We know that he is described as a Shepherd mix, however we really don't know what he is, aside from short, squishy and full of personality. He gets along with other dogs, but he lets them know when enough is enough. We would be remiss if we did not disclose a few of his known quirks, such as how much he absolutely does not like going to the vet, and how he can be a bit discriminatory when his home environment is invaded by strangers. Fortunately, the folks here at GDRP are only too happy to provide additional support and training to a potential adopter to ensure his success in a new home. And, his adoption fees have been sponsored by a generous donor. Come meet this guy!
Adoption Update: Thanks for all the adoptions and families for so many of our Green Dogs of the Week! All but two of the 12 dachshunds have found families, plus recent listings Otis, Rando, Firo, Gimlet and two of the three Dobermans all have new homes!
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
