Bingo is a very cute Australian Shepherd and Keeshond mix. If he looks familiar, its because he’s been a featured dog previously, but we’re hoping this time will prove the charm. He is fun and playful and loves to be around people, especially happy ones.
He loves to cuddle, have his tummy scratched and is generous with kisses when asked. Bingo enjoys car rides and is content whether he is near his people or being left alone. He is fine with other another easy going dog in the home but has a chase and prey drive for cats.
He is over protective of his home when a strange male comes to the door, but can be put in a crate or pen before any such encounter. A senior at almost 10 years old, his adoption fees have been sponsored. Check out our website or call for an appointment to come meet Bingo by contacting his foster family at 707-836-4270. His foster family is moving out of the area, and would like to have settled before they go!
Adoption update: Previous Green Dogs of the Week Deuce, Dash, Beverly, Dingo and Itty Bitty have all found their forever homes! Congratulations to their new families.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
