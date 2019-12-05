Carter is a most sweet and handsome, 7-year old terrier mix. He's athletic yet calm and happy and would make a great hiking or running buddy. Carter is so much fun to have around, he’s just an all-around great dog. He is fine with kids and other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Carter's adoption fees have been sponsored by a generous donor, but if you are looking to make a year-end tax deductible donation to our non-profit dog rescue, think of us this week for Giving Tuesday or the upcoming holiday season.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
