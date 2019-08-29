This sweet, quiet, loving girl is about 4 years old. She is a red Chihuahua and dachshund mix with gorgeous brown eyes and perky cute ears. She loves to be held and sit in a loving, cozy lap. Since she weighs in at a healthy 12 pounds, it is unknown why she has the name Chunky. But, she makes doggie friends easily and came to Green Dog with her four siblings. Do you have a wonderful home, filled with love and family for her to join?
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
