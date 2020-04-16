Cola has quite a personality and so much love to give. Terrified when he first showed up, he cowered in a kennel and growled at everyone who came by . . . but there was something in his eyes that told all of us that he was dying to be loved.
Well, we were right! While he is slow to warm up to a new person, once he knows that person he adores them and showers them with love. He's taken to following one of the staff members around as if he's actually on a leash, but he's not! His silky, black short hair is shiny and just begging to be stroked (which Cola loves, of course). We think he's about 2 years old and he weighs 11 pounds. Because Cola is a little insecure, he would be best adopted to a home with another compatible dog.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
