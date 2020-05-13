There is so much going on in the head of this little guy. He is one of the cutest dogs we have with long soft, red and white fur just aching to be stroked. He can be very affectionate when he wants to be, but there are times when he just has a mind of his own and decides he wants nothing to do with anyone. He is almost always shy of new people — and sometimes can be reactive to new people or things — and is scared of loud noises. Once he bonds with someone, he is very affectionate and wants to hang out with you. But, he's a very smart dog and knows that he's cute, making it hard for some people to discipline or correct him when they need to. As a result, sometimes when he needs to be corrected, he will try to get snarky or nippy hoping to convince you not to correct him. So, any adopter must be strong, consistent and not let those big brown eyes convince you not to deal with his occasional bad behaviors. Because of his volatility, he should not be adopted into a house with children or grandchildren. A quiet, adult-only home is best for him.
Every week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are normally Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., however due to COVID-19 current visits are appointment only. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website athttp://www.greendogproject.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.