Dash is a fabulously cute three year old Boston Terrier, weighing about 23 pounds. He adores people and children and will give lots of happiness and love. He loves to play ball and hang out on laps or otherwise hang out with people. He has a sweet, fun, silly personality when it comes to humans, but he can be extremely picky about what dogs he likes and doesn't like. We think he may be better with smaller, female or submissive dogs but best in a home as a solitary pet. He needs to continue to learn how not to be reactive to other dogs.
Each week the Times will profile the Green Dog of the Week to help find these dogs great local homes. Green Dog Adoption Days are Thursday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 707-433-4377 or visit our website atgreendogproject.org for more information.
